A strong US dollar weighs on the world





All of the world's major currencies have fallen against the U.S. dollar this year, a shift of unusual magnitude that could have serious consequences for the entire global economy.

Two-thirds of the roughly 150 currencies tracked by Bloomberg weakened against the dollar, whose recent strength stems from a shift in expectations about the timing and extent of the Federal Reserve's cut in its rate. benchmark interest, which is around its highest level in 20 years. .

The Fed's high rates, a response to stubborn inflation, mean that U.S. assets offer better returns than most anywhere else in the world, and investors need dollars to buy them. In recent months, money has flowed into the United States with a force that has been felt by policymakers, politicians and people, from Brussels to Beijing, from Toronto to Tokyo.

The dollar index, a common way to gauge the overall strength of the U.S. currency against a basket of its major trading partners, is hovering at levels last seen in the early 2000s (when dollar rates American interest was also high).

The yen is at its lowest level in 34 years against the US dollar. The euro and the Canadian dollar are weakening. The Chinese yuan showed notable signs of weakness, despite the authorities' stated intention to stabilize it.

It has never been more true that the Fed is the central bank of the world, said Jesse Rogers, an economist at Moodys Analytics.

When the dollar strengthens, the effects can be rapid and profound.

The dollar accounts for almost 90 percent of all foreign exchange transactions. A strengthening U.S. currency intensifies inflation abroad because countries must exchange more of their own currencies for the same amount of dollar-denominated goods, which includes imports from the United States as well as raw materials. commodities traded on a global scale, such as oil, often priced in dollars. Countries that borrowed in dollars also face higher interest bills.

However, some foreign companies may benefit from this. A strong dollar benefits exporters who sell to the United States because Americans can afford to buy more foreign goods and services (including lower-cost vacations). That puts U.S. companies that sell abroad at a disadvantage because their products seem more expensive, and it could widen the U.S. trade deficit at a time when President Biden is encouraging more domestic industry.

Exactly how these positives and negatives will play out depends on why the dollar is stronger, and it depends on why U.S. interest rates might remain high.

Earlier this year, surprisingly strong U.S. growth, which could boost the global economy, began to outweigh concerns about stubborn inflation. But if U.S. rates remain high because inflation persists even as economic growth slows, then the effects could be more sinister, said Kamakshya Trivedi, an analyst at Goldman Sachs.

In this case, policymakers would be stuck between supporting their domestic economy by cutting rates or supporting their currency by keeping it high. We are on the cusp, said Mr. Trivedi.

The effects of the strong dollar were particularly felt in Asia. This month, the finance ministers of Japan, South Korea and the United States met in Washington and, among other things, pledged to consult closely on developments in the foreign exchange market. Their post-meeting statement also highlighted the serious concerns of Japan and the Republic of Korea over the recent sharp depreciation of the Japanese yen and Korean won.

The Korean won is at its weakest level since 2022, and the country's central bank governor recently called currency market movements excessive.

The yen fell against the dollar and briefly exceeded 160 yen to the dollar on Monday for the first time since 1990. Unlike the Fed in the United States, Japan's central bank only began raising interest rates this year after experiencing difficulties. for decades with low growth.

For Japanese officials, that means striking a delicate balance of raising rates, but not so much that it stifles growth. The consequence of this balancing act is a weakened currency, with rates remaining near zero. The risk is that if the yen continues to weaken, investors and consumers will lose confidence in the Japanese economy and move more of their money overseas.

A similar risk looms for China, whose economy has been hit by a housing crisis and weak domestic spending. The country, which seeks to keep its currency in a tight range, recently softened its stance and allowed the yuan to weaken, demonstrating the pressure the dollar puts on financial markets and other countries' policy decisions.

A weaker yuan is not a sign of strength, said Brad Setser, a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations and a former economist at the Treasury Department. This will raise the question of whether China's economy is as strong as previously thought.

In Europe, European Central Bank policymakers have indicated they may cut rates at their next meeting in June. But even with eurozone inflation improving, some fear that by cutting interest rates ahead of the Fed, the interest rate gap between the eurozone and the United States could widen, further weakening the euro.

Gabriel Makhlouf, governor of the Irish central bank and one of 26 members of the ECB's governing council, said that when making policy we cannot ignore what is happening in the United States.

Other policymakers face similar complications, with the central banks of South Korea and Thailand among those also considering lowering interest rates.

In contrast, Indonesia's central bank unexpectedly raised rates last week, in part to support the depreciation of the country's currency, a sign of how the dollar's strength is rippling out in different ways around the world. Some of the fastest-falling currencies this year, such as those of Egypt, Lebanon and Nigeria, reflect domestic challenges made even more daunting by pressure from a stronger dollar.

We are on the brink of a storm, said Mr. Rogers of Moodys.

Eshe Nelson contributed reporting.

