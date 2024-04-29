An amateur angler has caught the largest fish ever caught on a fishing pole in the UK.





An angler has caught what is believed to be the largest fish ever caught in British freshwater.

Darren Reitz, 34, from Rainham, Essex, said it took him and three others 50 minutes to pull the 64.4kg catfish out of the water on Saturday night.

The dust collector said he started fishing at Chigborough Lakes nature reserve in Maldon, Essex, at 8.30am but caught nothing all day.

But shortly after switching baits, around 10:30 p.m., Mr. Reitz said he got his first bite. Less than an hour later she and the amateur angler were weighing their catch.

In an interview with The Telegraph he said: “After a long day without catching anything, I changed my bait and it was raining quite heavily, which put pressure on the water and brought the fish to the surface.” My friends started to panic because it was obviously a big fish and they showed me how to catch it.

Mr. Rights, who started fishing in 2017, decided to ignore the advice of fellow anglers and do it the way he knew how.

He added: I did what I wanted and after about 50 minutes I pulled the huge catfish out of the water. I think this is one of the biggest fish ever caught in the UK. It would be nice to get a record.

I'm so happy I can't stop talking about it. You never think you'll catch something like that. And that's the joy of fishing. I feel like I was in the right place at the right time.

Nick Simmonds, secretary of the British Record Fish Council (BRFC), said the catfish record was set in 2000 at 62lb. However, the catfish record registry was closed in October 2000 to prevent illegal importation of large catfish.

On 9 November 2023, the BRFC decided to reopen the claims list, setting £130 as the benchmark. “If the person who caught the fish wants to make a claim, BRFC will consider that,” Mr Simmonds said.

After weighing the fish, Mr. Reitz released the fish into another lake and fisheries enforcement officers paid him $143 in cash as the fishing club sought to remove the catfish from the lake where Mr. Reitz had been fishing.

1 pound per pound

He said: I brought out 143 in cash, as the bailiff paid me £1 per pound of weight. You expect to pay to go fishing, not to get paid. I want to go again next weekend and hope to get another one.

Mr Rights said he began fishing after being attacked at a nightclub in Southend-on-Sea, Essex, in 2017.

He began his hobby with motocross after becoming the victim of an unprovoked assault. He said the incident left him needing four metal plates on his face.

Bell's catfish is a non-native species from Europe but has now established self-sustaining populations in British waters.

The catfish Mr Reitz caught weighed 143 pounds, making it the largest catfish ever caught in the UK and officially thought to be the largest ever caught in fresh water.

According to the BRFC, the current official British carp record is 68 pounds 1 ounce. But Naomi Turner caught a 72lb 12oz carp at Holmpen Fishery in Cambridgeshire on April 27.

