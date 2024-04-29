3 US Marshals Task Force members killed in Charlotte shooting, 5 officers injured





CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WLOS) Three members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force were killed and several officers were injured in a shooting Monday afternoon in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Authorities say the shooting happened as officers attempted to execute an arrest warrant in an east Charlotte neighborhood on April 29.

At a news conference Monday afternoon, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings said that around 1:30 p.m., the U.S. Marshals' fugitive task force went to a home near the 5000 block of Galway Drive to serve an arrest warrant on an individual for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. When law enforcement arrived at the home, they approached the individual and were “greeted by gunfire,” the police chief said.

“Officers returned fire and struck the victim, who was later pronounced deceased in the front yard of the residence,” Chief Jennings said.

As officers approached the deceased suspect, more gunshots began to come from inside the residence. After a standoff lasting several hours, police were able to evacuate the home and found two other people inside the residence. Both were brought to the police station as persons of interest.

“Tragically, three members of the US Marshals Task Force were pronounced deceased and four CMPD officers were shot – with one in critical condition – who is now in the hospital and fighting for his life. life,” the police chief said. said.

Officials later clarified that another aid agency officer was also struck by gunfire, bringing the total number of law enforcement officers injured in the shooting to eight. 'incident.

A statement shared on X by the US Marshals Service read:

The US Marshals Service confirms that a Deputy US Marshal was shot and killed during a hit-and-run warrant operation in Charlotte, North Carolina. Several other members of the Marshals Service task force and local officers were also shot and injured. We cannot confirm the number of officers injured or their condition. We are referring you to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg PD, who is leading the investigation. This case is active and ongoing. We are not releasing the MP's name pending notification of family members.

Other state and local leaders also expressed support for police officers and their families affected by Monday's tragic events.

Gov. Roy Cooper wrote in a social media post that he was in contact with law enforcement and offered state resources for assistance.

Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson wrote on social media: “Our thoughts are with them, their families and the entire community during this difficult time. We also extend our sincere condolences to all those injured during this violent attack.

Asheville Police Chief Michael Lamb shared the following statement with News 13:

Our hearts go out to the families of the U.S. Marshal Task Force officers during this difficult time. We extend our deepest condolences to the men and women of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, as well as the families of the injured officers. CMPD has our continued support and we have reached out to Chief Jennings to offer assistance from the Asheville Police Department.

CLICK HERE for the latest information from Charlotte Police.

This is a developing story. Check back with WLOS.com for updates.

