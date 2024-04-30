Stellantis chief brand UK electric vehicle policy ‘horrible’





Stellantis's CEO has argued that plans for a ZEV mandate in the UK could lead to car manufacturers flooding the market with EVs, hurting their profitability and ultimately threatening their viability.

Carlos Tavares has called the UK's electric vehicle (EV) policy 'horrible' and warned that it could eventually lead car manufacturers to face bankruptcy.

Tavares said the UK's quota system, which ensures manufacturers meet increasing annual EV sales targets within the UK market, is set at a level “double the natural demand in the market”.

According to Tavares, this could force automakers to sell vehicles at a loss to avoid hefty fines, jeopardizing their financial stability.

Tavares warned, “To survive, a business must maintain a profit. I will not sell cars at a loss.” It added that net zero measures could force it to scale back its presence in the UK and stop offering some models.

He told the Financial Times he had urged UK Transport Secretary Mark Harper to consider revising the target and proposed measures such as allowing electric van sales and EV exports to contribute to the quota.

Given the UK's post-Brexit autonomy, Tavares suggested that these regulatory changes could be implemented quickly to reduce the burden on car manufacturers without incurring costs to UK taxpayers.

The UK's ZEV mission aims to accelerate the transition from petrol and diesel cars to electric models by 2035, with EV sales targets gradually increasing.

The target for EV car sales this year is set at 22%, rising to 28% next year and reaching 80% by 2030. However, in the first three months of this year, EVs accounted for just 15.5% of UK car sales.

In the UK, Stellantis brands, which include Peugeot, Citroën, Fiat and Jeep, account for 13% of electric car sales and 8.6% of electric van sales, and Tavares acknowledged consumer caution about EVs due to high costs and charging infrastructure issues.

In response, the Department for Transport said the Government is working extensively with industry, including Stellantis, to ensure that the zero-emission vehicle obligation is a viable means of achieving the transition to electrification through concessions granted to some car manufacturers, including allowances for: I did. Reduced CO2 emissions offset decline in EV sales.

Stellantis is said to be actively discussing with the government regarding support for converting the Luton plant into an all-electric facility.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.am-online.com/news/stellantis-chief-brands-uk-s-electric-vehicle-policy-terrible The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos