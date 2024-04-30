Affluent Americans are boosting the U.S. economy, likely delaying the need for a Fed rate cut





WASHINGTON — Since retiring two years ago, Joan Harris has upped her travel game.

Once or twice a year, she visits her two adult children in different states. She is planning several other trips, including a science fiction convention in Scotland and a Disney cruise soon after, as well as a trip next year to Neolithic sites in Britain.

I definitely have more money to spend now than when I was working, said Harris, 64, an engineer who worked 29 years for the federal government and lives in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

At the time, she and her now ex-husband were paying for their children's college education and accumulating money in savings accounts. Now she's splurging and, for the first time, she's willing to pay for first-class plane tickets. She plans to fly business class to Scotland and has booked an upgraded suite on the cruise.

I suddenly realized that with my father getting older and my mother dying, it was like: No, you can't take it with you, she said. I might become so incapacitated that I can no longer enjoy something like going to Scotland or taking a cruise. So I better do it, right?

Older Americans like Harris are helping to sustainably boost the U.S. economy. Benefiting from outsized gains in the stock and housing markets in recent years, they represent a larger share than ever of consumer spending, the main engine of economic growth.

And much of their spending is on more expensive services like travel, healthcare and entertainment, putting further upward pressure on those prices and inflation. Such spending is relatively safe from the Federal Reserve's efforts to slow growth and control inflation by raising borrowing rates because it rarely requires borrowing.

Older, wealthier Americans, if they own government bonds, could even benefit from Fed rate hikes. These increases have led to higher bond yields, generating more income for those who hold such bonds.

The so-called wealth effect, whereby rising home and stock values ​​give people the confidence to increase their spending, is one of the main reasons the economy has defied expectations of a sharp slowdown. Its unexpected strength, which contributes to higher inflation, forced a change in the Fed's plans.

As recently as March, Fed policymakers predicted they would cut their key rate three times this year. But since then, inflation measures have remained uncomfortably high, in part because of strong consumer spending. Chairman Jerome Powell recently made clear that the Fed is not convinced enough that inflation is slowing sustainably to cut rates.

When the Fed meets this week, it is sure to keep its benchmark rate unchanged at its highest level in 23 years, the result of 11 rate hikes. The Fed's rate hikes have raised borrowing costs across the economy, from home and auto loans to credit cards and business loans.

Even as the Fed increased borrowing costs, the value of stocks and homes continued to rise, increasing the net worth of wealthy households. Consider that household wealth grew by an average of 5.5% per year in the decade following the Great Recession of 2008-2009, but since 2018 it has accelerated to nearly 9%.

Stock prices, as measured by the S&P 500 Index, are about 72% higher than they were five years ago. Home values ​​soared 58% between the end of 2018 and 2023, according to the Federal Reserve.

In total, Americans' wealth increased from $98 trillion at the end of 2018 to $147 trillion five years later. Adjusting for inflation, the gains are less dramatic, but still substantial.

People have made significant wealth gains in stocks, significant wealth gains in fixed income, significant wealth gains in real estate prices, significant wealth gains even in crypto, said Torsten Slok , chief economist of the Apollo Group, an asset manager. All this represents a still very significant tailwind.

The gains are hardly universal. The richest tenth of Americans own two-thirds of total household wealth. However, the wealth of the median household, located halfway between the richest and the poorest, increased by 37% between 2019 and 2022, the largest increase ever recorded since the 1980s according to the Fed, to reach 193 000 dollars.

Wealth is also disproportionately held by older Americans. People aged 55 and older now own nearly three-quarters of total household wealth, up from 68% in 2010, according to the Fed. Percentage-wise, since the pandemic, household net worth has also increased among younger households. But because young adults started from a much lower level, their progress hasn't been enough to keep pace with older Americans.

Baby boomers are the wealthiest generation of retirees we have ever known, said Edward Yardeni, president of Yardeni Research. Not everyone is well off, but we have never had a generation of retirees with this much wealth. This is one of the main reasons why the economy is strong. »

That said, many older Americans face significant financial challenges. A quarter of Americans over 50 have no retirement savings, according to an AARP survey.

However, as the huge baby boom generation ages and, on average, accumulates more assets, they account for a growing share of consumer spending. Americans aged 65 or older provided nearly 22% of consumer spending in 2022, the most recent year for which data is available. This is the highest figure recorded since 1989, up from around 16% in 2010.

One of the consequences of the Fed's rate hike has been a sort of age-based split in the economy. Older, wealthier Americans, who already own homes and cars, have been much less affected by the Fed's rate hikes. In contrast, younger Americans are experiencing a combination of high housing prices and high mortgage rates, making it much more difficult to purchase a first home.

Harris, for her part, sees this divide in her own family: Her house and car are paid off, and higher interest rates have had little effect on her finances. She recently visited a house in her neighborhood that she was surprised to see priced at $500,000. She bought hers, which she said could fetch a higher price, for $162,000 in 1991.

Her 25-year-old daughter, Ruby, had a very different experience during a recent visit to an open house near her boyfriend's Boston-area apartment. An older two-bedroom apartment was on sale for $800,000; it sold out within a week.

Ruby considers herself lucky to have a well-paying job as a materials engineer. But the price of this apartment still seemed astronomical. She loves the neighborhood, especially for its walkability, but doubts she will ever be able to afford a house there.

In the long run, it probably won't be affordable to stay here,” she said. “Whereas the Midwest is more affordable but won't have the neighborhoods I like.

Economists calculate that although the wealth effect generally has a relatively modest effect on spending, it could be larger today. Indeed, retirement-age Americans, who are more likely to spend their wealth, make up a larger proportion of the nation: Americans aged 65 and older make up about 17% of the population, up from 13%. in 2010. And people with stock holders can now easily access their account balances online, making them more aware of increasing their net worth.

Research by Visa economist Michael Brown and others also found that significant stock wealth typically boosts spending in discretionary sectors such as restaurants, travel and entertainment, across sectors of the economy where spending increases and inflation remains high.

The Conference Board, a business research group, asks Americans in its monthly consumer confidence survey whether they are considering a foreign vacation in the next six months. Slok noted that more than one in five households report representing a record proportion in records dating back to 1967.

Cruise provider Royal Caribbean just reported skyrocketing profits and strong demand, which has driven up prices for all of our key products,” CEO Jason Liberty told investors. Customer sentiment remains very positive, sustained by resilient labor markets, wage growth, stabilizing inflation and record high household net worth.

Last week, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, excluding volatile food and energy costs, rose 2.8% from a year earlier, a sign that inflation remains stable. The strength of consumer spending, particularly on services, was a key factor. In a measure of services inflation that the Fed monitors closely, prices rose 3.5% from a year earlier, far more than is consistent with its 2% inflation target.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abcnews.go.com/US/wireStory/affluent-americans-driving-us-economy-delaying-fed-rate-109739741 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos