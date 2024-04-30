Teachers warned to be on guard for victims of sexual exploitation in UK schools | online abuse





Teachers in the UK are being asked to help pupils spot signs that they are becoming victims of sexual exploitation. Teenage boys are thought to be among the most vulnerable groups.

The National Crime Agency has published new guidance warning that criminal gangs based abroad are using both real and fake images to blackmail victims. Sometimes it progresses from first contact to extortion within an hour.

Sexual exploitation is a cold-blooded crime. The perpetrator has absolutely no concern for the victims or the lives that will be destroyed in the process. James Babbage, the NCA's director of threats, said their only motivation was financial gain.

The crime involves coercing people to pay money or meet other financial demands by threatening to reveal intimate photos. In some cases, the people behind it may trick victims into creating or sending material. In other cases, we will create digital mockups that look realistic enough to convey the threat.

The news comes as the family of a 16-year-old boy who took his own life after becoming a victim of sexual exploitation have pleaded with anyone who may have been harmed in a similar way to speak up.

Relatives of Murray Dowey, from Dunblane, Scotland, told the Guardian that their happy son took his own life in his bedroom shortly after being the target of a sex trafficking attempt on the night of his death.

We were six feet away when this happened, his mother said Monday. All he had to do was come into our bedroom. So it's about putting down the phone and telling someone else that this happened. What should I do? Murray didn't do that and we lost him.

The NCA Ceop child protection team said it had issued a warning to hundreds of thousands of teachers in the UK following a significant rise in cases of sexual exploitation globally.

This report provides advice on how to spot the signs of this type of abuse, support young people and encourage them to seek help. It also includes guidance to be disseminated to parents and guardians on how to talk to their children about sexual exploitation and how to provide support if they become a victim to remove the stigma surrounding the topic. [take] Keep your power away from those who would do you harm.

The NCA said many of the criminal gangs behind the threats were based in West African countries and Southeast Asia.

Those targeted are advised never to pay any money, and if they have already paid, not to hand over anything more. We recommend that you block and report anyone who contacts you, and save anything sent as potential evidence.

The NCA said the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reported an increase of more than 100 percent from 2022 to 2023, from 10,731 to 26,718. There were many cases of damage regardless of gender and all age groups, but it was added that most of the victims were males aged 14 to 18.

Security Minister Tom Tugendhat said: Sextortion destroys lives. These are often driven by highly sophisticated organized crime groups that exploit vulnerable people for profit.

It is important for technology companies to take responsibility for the safety of their users by implementing stronger safeguards on their platforms. I encourage parents to talk to their children about their social media use. Even sites that many people consider safe can pose risks.

In the UK and Ireland you can contact Samaritans on freephone 116 123 or email [email protected] or [email protected]. In the United States, you can contact a crisis counselor by calling or texting the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline to 988, chatting at 988lifeline.org, or texting HOME to 741741. Lifeline, Australia's crisis support service, is 13 11 14. Other international helplines can be found at befrienders.org.

