U.S. Soccer Federation and Mexican Soccer Federation eye 2031 FIFA Women's World Cup





ATLANTA, MEXICO CITY (April 29, 2024) – US Soccer and the Mexican Football Federation have withdrawn their joint bid to host the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup and will instead focus on the bid to host the tournament in 2031.

In a historic first, the bid will require an investment equal to that of the men's tournament, eliminating investment disparities to fully maximize the commercial potential of the women's tournament.

The revised bid will allow US Soccer to build on the lessons and success of the 2026 World Cup, better support our host cities, expand our partnerships and media agreements, and engage more with our fans so that we can organize a record tournament in 2031. .

Hosting a World Cup is a huge undertaking and having more time to prepare allows us to maximize its impact around the world, said U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone. I am proud of our commitment to providing equitable experiences for players, fans and all of our stakeholders. Changing our bid will allow us to host a record-breaking Women's World Cup in 2031, helping to develop and raise the standard of women's football, both here at home and around the world.

“We are fully committed to organizing a memorable and historic Women's World Cup that will benefit both players and fans,” said Ivar Sisniega, president of the Federacion Mexicana de Futbol. After careful analysis, we believe that postponing our bid to 2031 will allow us to promote and prepare for the most successful Women's World Cup ever. The strength and universality of our professional women's leagues, combined with our experience in organizing the 2026 World Cup, means that we will be able to provide the best infrastructure as well as an enthusiastic fan base that will enable all participating teams to feel at home and organize a World Cup that will contribute to the continued growth of women's football.

The American and Mexican federations look forward to working with our partners to ensure the success of the 2031 bid.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ussoccer.com/stories/2024/04/us-soccer-and-mexican-football-federation-to-pursue-2031-fifa-womens-world-cup The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos