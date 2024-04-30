UK house sales rise 12% in April





UK home sales rose for the seventh consecutive month in April, according to data from property platform Zoopla, suggesting low mortgage rates are fueling a market rebound.

Zoopla data on Monday showed the number of agreed sales increased by an average of 12% per year in the four weeks to April 21, uninterrupted growth since October last year.

Richard Donnell, managing director at Zoopla, said the agreed sales rebound was continuing as mortgage rates fell, consumer confidence improved and homebuyers had a much greater choice of homes for sale.

This year's increase in real estate sales reversed nearly two years of decline. The April figure was not significantly different from the 13% registered in March.

Zoopla, which tracks housing activity through an online platform, said the average estate agent had 14% more properties on the market in the past four weeks than in the same period last year. Compared to a year ago, the number of homes for sale has increased by more than one-fifth.

The figures suggest that the rebound in mortgage approvals seen in data from the Bank of England is likely to continue as pressure on households previously squeezed by high borrowing costs begins to ease. UK mortgage approvals hit a 17-month high in February.

Mortgage rates have fallen from last summer's highs. But since February, many lenders have raised their offers to reflect disappointing inflation data, which has led markets to price the BoE likely to keep interest rates higher for longer.

Markets expect the central bank to cut interest rates by 40 basis points from a 16-year high of 5.25% by the end of 2024, with the first cut expected in September.

MattThompson, sales director at estate agents Chestertons, said: The increase in market activity normally associated with spring has been slightly delayed this year but has become more evident in April.

Zoopla said the market is targeting 1.1 million units sold in 2024, a 10% increase over 2023. It also reported that the house price index, which is based on property valuations calculated by Hometrack, was largely unchanged in March last year.

The national average real estate price in March was $264,459, down 0.2% compared to the same month last year, but regional differences were quite large.

Prices rose year-on-year in the North of England, the West Midlands, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, but fell in London, the South and the East.

Zoopla house prices are closely tracked by the Official House Price Index, with data available until February, but are less volatile.

Donnell said the housing market continues to adjust to higher mortgage rates. What the market needs most is continued price stability, which will create an environment that allows for continued sales growth.

