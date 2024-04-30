US advocacy groups support Palestine solidarity protests on campuses amid Gaza war | Israel's War on Gaza News





Washington, DC Dozens of religious, civil rights and progressive groups in the United States have expressed solidarity with university students protesting American support for Israel amid the war on Gaza.

Groups that include the Working Families Party, the IfNotNow movement, the Sunrise movement, the Movement for Black Lives and Gen-Z for Change praised the student protesters in a joint statement Monday.

We commend students who are exercising their right to peacefully protest despite an overwhelming atmosphere of pressure, intimidation and retaliation, to raise awareness of the Israeli attack on Gaza with US weapons and funds, the organizations said .

These students clearly demanded that their universities divest from companies that profit from the Israeli occupation and demand a safe environment for Palestinians on their campuses.

Signatories also included the Arab American Institute, MPower Change Action Fund, Greenpeace USA and Justice Democrats.

The statement, backed by nearly 190 groups, underscores growing progressive support for the campus protest movement as it enters its third week, despite a crackdown by university administrators and law enforcement.

While students have been protesting the war on Gaza since its outbreak on October 7, the new wave of demonstrations marked by demonstrators setting up camps on their campuses is gripping the country and making international headlines.

Students are calling on their universities to disclose their investments and end their ties to companies involved with the Israeli military.

Violent response

Protests began to grow in early April at Columbia University in New York, where students continue to face arrests after the university administration called on police to evacuate their encampments .

Yet similar protests have erupted across the United States, as well as other countries.

Hundreds of students have been arrested so far in the United States, with images showing students, professors and journalists violently detained by police on various campuses.

While we stand in solidarity with students protesting in encampments across the country, we reaffirm our commitment to amplifying their voices, condemn the violent response by university administration officials to their activism, and demand that universities remove the presence of the police and other militarized forces from their premises. campus, the advocacy groups said Monday.

Earlier in the day, Columbia University President Minouche Shafik issued a statement calling on student protesters to voluntarily disperse.

We are consulting with a broader group of our community to explore alternative internal options to end this crisis as quickly as possible, Shafik said.

She accused the camp of creating an unwelcoming environment for Jewish students and faculty. But student protesters have rejected accusations of anti-Semitism, pointing out that many of the protest organizers are themselves Jewish.

Although the University will not divest from Israel, the University has proposed developing an accelerated schedule for review of new student proposals by the Advisory Committee for Socially Responsible Investment, the body that reviews disinvestment issues, Shafik added.

His statement did not mention the Palestinians or the anti-Arab and Islamophobic bigotry that protesters said they received from counter-protesters.

Columbia then threatened to suspend and take disciplinary action against the students if they did not clear the camp by Monday afternoon. The university had set deadlines for ending the protests, which students appeared to ignore.

Political reaction

The crackdown on protesters and the professors who support them has raised concerns about academic freedom and free speech on U.S. campuses.

On Friday, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) released an open letter to public and private universities, warning them against violating protesters' rights. The First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution guarantees freedom of assembly and speech.

As you shape responses to the activism of your students (and your faculty and staff), it is essential that you do not sacrifice the principles of academic freedom and free speech that are at the heart of the educational mission of your respected institution, we can read.

The ACLU also urged campus leaders to resist pressure placed on them by politicians seeking to exploit campus tensions to advance their own prominence or partisan agendas.

Politicians from both major parties condemned the student protesters and accused them of anti-Semitism.

I don't care about your requests. Get out of our community and never come back. These are my demands, Republican Congressman Brandon Williams wrote in a social media post Monday in response to protesters at Syracuse University in central New York. And the clock is ticking.

Last month, Williams introduced a bill called Respecting the First Amendment Law on Campus.

They risk everything

Amid this backlash, the dozens of progressive groups that expressed support for the students Monday said the students' courage and determination in the face of adversity inspires us all to take action and speak out against injustice wherever it occurs. product.

As they risk everything right now, it is essential that we all do everything we can to support them.

Student organizers stressed that their protests were aimed at raising awareness of abuses in Gaza, where Israel has killed more than 34,400 people and imposed a harsh blockade on the territory, bringing it to the brink of famine.

They warned that politicians were focusing on them in an effort to distract from Israeli atrocities and American support for the war.

Part of the reactionary response to this is to treat campus protest itself as the problem, as the crisis rather than as a response to a crisis that we should be paying attention to, said Eman Abdelhadi, a sociologist at the University of Chicago. Al Jazeera last week.

But I don't think the movement itself is a diversion in the sense that the students themselves have decisively turned the camera towards Gaza.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/4/29/us-advocacy-groups-back-palestine-solidarity-campus-protests-amid-gaza-war The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos