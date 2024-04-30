



With temperatures reaching 22C in parts of the UK this month, many people will have felt that spring is on the horizon and a warm summer is just around the corner.

But this week, temperatures in Cumbria fell to -6.3C, leaving most of the UK colder than the previous week.

So why does it still feel cold in April, and is this normal for this time of year?

Professor Liz Bentley, from the Royal Meterological Society, said the UK was being affected by cold air coming from Greenland and the Arctic, but this was unprecedented.

North winds are blowing from Greenland and the Arctic, bringing very cold air. It is coming from a very cold direction as there is still frozen sea above. If you go outside, you will feel a buzzing sound in the air, she told the BBC.

But some nights the sky was clear, which caused frost at night. It is said to be a good radiation night, when a lot of heat is lost from the ground to the atmosphere and the temperature drops overnight.

Temperatures are below average. However, it is not uncommon to see temperatures like this in late April. It's certainly not unprecedented by any means.

According to the Met Office, most parts of the UK felt cool after cold, wet and windy weather over the weekend.

However, temperatures are expected to be warmer for the second half of next week, with south-east England expected to enjoy the highest temperatures.

The Met Office predicts temperatures will be warmer than average for the year for a week from May 1, with the north-west of England expected to be the clearest and driest.

Temperatures are expected to arrive later and be warmer until next week, the Korea Meteorological Administration said.

Bureau of Meteorology senior meteorologist Amy Bokota said: Certainly by the time we get there on Wednesday, temperatures will probably be warmer until next weekend.

It may not be the glorious heat wave you were hoping for… but as the weekend approaches, some more pleasant and warm weather will arrive.

It comes after the UK recorded its hottest day of the year on April 12. The mercury soared to 21C in some areas due to hazy sunlight.

It was slightly cooler in the north with a high of 16C in Manchester and 15C in Edinburgh. The 21C recorded in southeast England exceeded the predicted temperature of 16C in Algiers, Algeria, North Africa.

Temperatures were also higher than some European holiday destinations such as Nice, France, where the mercury rarely exceeds 20C.

