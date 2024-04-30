



The Met Office said cold, wet and windy weather was expected to result in high temperatures reaching 20C (68F) in parts of England this week.

Forecasters expect warmer weather to return from mid-week, with southeast England expected to record record high temperatures.

However, scattered showers or extended periods of rain are still expected across the UK, with areas north of Newcastle, particularly the east coast of Scotland, set to see some of the coldest temperatures this week.

“Temperatures have been below average for the past few weeks, so temperatures will start to warm up by Wednesday and possibly into next weekend,” said Amy Bokota, a senior meteorologist at the National Weather Service.

“It may not be the glorious heat wave we were hoping for… but we may see some more pleasant and warm weather for some by the end of the week.”

The weather has warmed after heavy rain brought sporting events to a halt over the weekend and flood warnings issued across the UK.

Emergency services were called to help two people inside a car submerged in about 50cm of water under a railway bridge in Thurmaston, Leicester, on Sunday morning.

Cricket matches across the country, including Vitality County Championship matches in County Durham, Yorkshire and Leicester, were postponed or canceled over the weekend due to rain and soggy pitches.

The Environment Agency has issued multiple flood warnings on Sunday, meaning flooding is expected, including in St Ives in Cornwall, the River Lakes area in Leicestershire, Water Eaton Brook in Water Eaton and several villages on the Isle of Wight.

The highest temperature recorded so far this month was 21.8C in Writtle, Essex, on April 13, while the lowest temperature recorded in Shap, Cumbria, on April 26 was -6.3C, with a UK-wide average of 8.4C.

The Korea Meteorological Administration said April felt unusually cold due to gray skies and rain.

But in reality, it was “warmer than average,” Bokota said.

She added that it was “a month of two halves.” “The first half of the year was pretty warm, and then it’s been pretty cool so far.”

It was certainly “wetter than the average for the whole of Britain”. This means many parts of the UK are “pretty boring so far this time of year”.

