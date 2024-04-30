Charlotte shooting: 4 officers dead, 4 injured as US marshals execute warrant





Eight police officers were shot Monday, four fatally, as a U.S. Marshals fugitive task force attempted to execute an arrest warrant in Charlotte, North Carolina, police said, during the one of the deadliest days for law enforcement in recent years.

The suspect they were looking for was also killed.

Around 1:30 p.m., members of the task force went to the 5000 block of Galway Drive to serve an arrest warrant for a person accused of being a felon in possession of a firearm, Johnny Jennings, the chief from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. , said during a press conference Monday evening.

When they approached the person, the shooter shot them, police said. Officers returned fire and struck the person, who was later pronounced dead in the front yard of the residence.

As police approached the shooter, Chief Jennings told reporters, officers were greeted by more gunshots coming from inside the home. After a lengthy standoff, two people inside were taken to the station as persons of interest, Chief Jennings said. One is a 17-year-old man and the other is an adult woman, he added.

Today is an absolutely tragic day for the City of Charlotte and for the law enforcement profession, said Chief Jennings. Today we lost heroes who were simply trying to keep our community safe.

A total of four members of the task force were shot, three of whom died. The U.S. Marshals Service confirmed that one of its deputies was among those killed. Two of those killed were officers with the North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections, Gov. Roy Cooper said on social media. The task force is made up of agents from multiple agencies.

Four Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers were also shot, one of whom died from his injuries Monday evening, police said on social media. Officer Joshua Eyer, who had been with the department for six years, was helping other officers arrest the suspect when he was shot, police said.

He fought for several hours and died from his injuries with his wife and family by his side this evening, Chief Jennings said in a statement posted to social media Monday evening. I am truly grateful for his courage, his service and his ultimate sacrifice, he said.

Officer Joshua Eyer of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department died Monday evening from his injuries sustained in the shooting.Credit… CMPD

Police have not released the name of the slain shooter, the two persons of interest or other law enforcement officers.

Authorities closed the Shannon Park neighborhood east of downtown Monday afternoon after shootings to help transport victims to hospitals, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police wrote on Twitter. social networks.

By the evening, stay-at-home orders had been lifted and yellow crime scene tape had cut off part of the street where the shooting took place. Two black SWAT vehicles left the site.

Janice Williams, a neighbor, said she believed three or four people lived inside the house where the shooting occurred and that nothing stood out to her about them. They were pretty quiet to themselves, she said. I'm sorry this happened.

Charlene Middleton, a 36-year-old school counselor, has lived in the neighborhood her entire life and, since 2015, in a house across the street from where the incident occurred. When she came home from work in the evening, she said, she saw shell casings scattered all over the street, as well as a large police presence.

Although she said there had been occasional shootings in the area, she could not recall any events of this magnitude.

Another resident, Mary Sutter, said she had trouble getting home from her job at a nearby high school because the area was filled with police cars. We're all just shocked that this happened here, she said.

In a statement Monday evening, President Biden shared his condolences with the families of the officers killed and injured in the shooting. They are heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice, rushing into danger to protect us, he said. We cry for them and their loved ones. And we pray for the recovery of the brave injured officers.

The president urged congressional leaders to take action to combat the scourge of gun violence by banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines and enacting universal background checks, among other measures. Enough is enough, he said.

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles said at the press conference: These are people who care deeply about what they have done for their profession. And today we must tell them how grateful we are for what they have done.

Governor Cooper expressed his condolences on social media to the families and colleagues of the officers in today's brutal attack. And in a statement, Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said: “Every day, Deputy Marshals and U.S. Task Force officers risk their lives to apprehend some of our nation’s most dangerous criminals. The Justice Department is heartbroken by the deaths, he added.

Monday's violent episode was one of the deadliest attacks on law enforcement in recent years. In July 2016, five police officers were killed in Texas after an armed shooter opened fire in downtown Dallas during a protest against fatal police shootings. Four Dallas police officers and a transit officer were killed. Police killed the shooter, Micah Johnson, 25, with an explosive fired from a remote-controlled robot.

That same month, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, three officers were killed and three others injured in what authorities described as an ambush. The shooter was killed in a shootout.

In February, two police officers and a paramedic were killed near Minneapolis after a man, barricaded in his home, opened fire on police. Officers returned fire and the shooter was later reported dead.

Last month, two police officers were killed outside a home near Syracuse, New York, in a shooting after following a traffic violation. The suspect also died in the shooting.

Chief Jennings said in his more than three decades with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, he couldn't imagine there being one worse than what is seen in the area today from Charlotte.

Glenn Thrush, Jesus Jimnez and David Perlmutt contributed reporting and Kirsten Noyes contributed research.

