Impact of UK's new border controls on imports of plants and animals | Brexit





After more than three years of delay, physical checks were finally introduced on Tuesday for animal and plant imports coming into the UK from the EU.

Importers and trade associations have warned that the new bureaucracy could impose significant costs on importers, driving up store shelf prices.

But what exactly are the new checks and how will they impact businesses and consumers? Here's a rundown of what you can expect:

What are the new checks?

The new regime will reflect the checks the EU brought in when Britain left the single market in January 2021.

This forms the second phase of the Government’s Border Target Operating Model (BTOM) plan.

The first phase, introduced on January 31 this year, introduced new requirements meaning most meat, dairy and plant products would require a health certificate before entering the UK.

The second phase, starting Tuesday, is the most important, with trucks from the continent set to dock for the first time at border control posts at ports across the country and be inspected.

The government has classified all animal plants and products into three risk groups:

Low-risk products, mainly processed foods, are not tested and do not require a health certificate. The medium risk category, which includes eggs, dairy products, meat and cut flowers, high-risk products, cultivated plants and live animals, all require certification and must be inspected.

Will this cause lines at the border?

We are unlikely to see long queues in the coming weeks after the government decided to scale back check levels due to concerns about disruption.

Initially, it was intended that between 1% and 30% of medium-risk products would be tested, depending on the product, and 100% of all high-risk products would be tested.

But the Financial Times reported earlier this month that the government would not carry out any tests, setting the rate at zero for all but the highest risk products.

The government insisted there would be an overhaul but said it would take a more pragmatic approach to the overhaul compared to initial plans.

The government will now prioritize the riskiest products across risk categories with more intelligent screening, taking into account factors such as country of origin and shipping company. It also adjusts based on product compliance and disruption levels.

They then plan to expand to a full overhaul in the future, but did not say when.

William Bain, head of trade policy at the British Chambers of Commerce, said businesses were facing confusion and uncertainty, not knowing exactly how and when border checks and charges would be fully implemented.

Is this your first check delay?

Far from it. This is the latest in a long line of delays that have seen five different start dates postponed since 2021.

Originally scheduled to be introduced in July 2021, the first three delays were largely due to border control stations, facilities set up to carry out checks, either half-complete or not even started.

In April 2022, Brexit Opportunity Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg announced a new fourth delay amid concerns it would add extra costs to household bills. This was followed by a further postponement to October 2023 due to concerns about business readiness and inflation.

How much will the cost of doing business be?

The government estimates the new border checks will cost businesses an extra $330 million a year and increase food inflation by 0.2% over three years. A recent Allianz Trade report said it would cost $2 billion a year, adding 0.2% to headline inflation.

Earlier this month, the government announced rates for the cost of sending goods through the government-run Sevington Inland Border Control Station, a Kent facility that will handle goods moving through the Port of Dover and the Channel Tunnel. This common user fee (CUC) is set at 29 for each product type, with a limit of 145 for mixed shipments.

However, when you add in other additional costs associated with new rules, such as health certificates, port health costs, and additional administrative costs, it can become much more. The Cold Chain Federation recently calculated that sending five different products via Dover could cost businesses £761 extra for each load.

The agency estimated that the new requirements could add $1 billion a year to the cost of moving plant and animal products through Sevington.

Some of the other private border control stations have not yet disclosed their costs but will likely charge similar fees to remain competitive.

Nigel Jenney, Chief Executive of the Fresh Produce Consortium, said: [the government] We developed an incompetent and extremely expensive strategy.

This will drive up costs for our sector, which will ultimately be passed on to consumers who are already struggling with rising costs of living.

