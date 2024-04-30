USA, Mexico withdraw 2027 Women's World Cup bids, look to 2031





April 29, 2024, 5:00 p.m. ET

US Soccer and the Mexican Football Federation have withdrawn their bid to jointly host the 2027 Women's World Cup and will instead focus on hosting the 2031 Women's World Cup, the federations announced Monday.

The joint bid from the United States and Mexico was one of three finalists for the 2027 World Cup alongside Brazil and a joint bid from Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands, the Congress of with FIFA scheduled to vote on the 2027 host on May 17 in Bangkok, Thailand.

The hosting of the 2031 Women's World Cup is expected to be decided next year, although official bids have not yet started. Mexico and the United States are already co-hosting the 2026 Men's World Cup alongside Canada.

This tournament will be the largest in history with 48 teams. Los Angeles will next host the 2028 Summer Olympics, meaning the 2027 Women's World Cup will have had to compete for sponsorship funds and other interim resources.

“Hosting a World Cup is an enormous undertaking, and having more time to prepare allows us to maximize its impact across the world,” U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone said in a statement. “I am proud of our commitment to providing equitable experiences for players, fans and all our stakeholders. Amending our bid will allow us to host a record-breaking Women's World Cup in 2031, helping to develop and elevate the level of the Women's World Cup. women's football, here at home and around the world.”

The joint US-Mexico 2027 bid took strong commercial positioning in its bid package, saying the tournament would be in a unique position to fill high-capacity stadiums and break attendance records – forecasting 4, 5 million supporters and 3 billion dollars in total. income.

The bid also called for equal investment in the men's tournament.

FIFA announced last year that it planned to spend $896 million on prize money for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada. The governing body earmarked $110 million in prize money for last year's Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

“The strength and universality of our professional women's leagues, coupled with our experience in organizing the 2026 World Cup, means that we will be able to provide the best infrastructure as well as an enthusiastic fan base that will enable all participating teams to feel at home and organize a World Cup that will contribute to the continued growth of women's football,” said Ivar Sisniega, president of the Mexican Football Federation, in a statement.

The United States previously hosted the Women's World Cup in 1999 and 2003. The Americans won the event in 1999, while the 2003 edition – where they finished third – was moved to the United States on short notice. delay due to the SARS epidemic in China. original host of the tournament.

Brazil would become the first South American country to host a Women's World Cup if it wins its bid.

Germany, part of the joint European bid, previously hosted the Women's World Cup in 2011. Both countries have also hosted men's World Cups over the past 20 years.

