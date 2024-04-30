US finds Israeli units committed human rights abuses before Gaza war | Israel





The United States has identified five Israeli security force units responsible for gross human rights violations in incidents in the West Bank before the current war in Gaza, the State Department said.

These findings come at a time when Israel faces possible accountability from the International Criminal Court and the State Department for its conduct of the Gaza conflict, in which more than 34,000 people have been killed.

The units involved in the West Bank abuses mostly belong to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), but include at least one police unit. However, they were not sanctioned, the State Department said.

Four of these units were deemed to have carried out effective corrective measures after the US State Department shared its findings with Israel.

The fifth, an ultra-Orthodox military unit known as Netzah Yehuda, made up partly of West Bank settlers, was on the verge of being blacklisted earlier this month under the Leahy laws, which prohibit funding American from any foreign military unit involved in atrocities.

The unit apparently took no corrective action, despite being alerted to the abuses and Israeli government lawyers ignored communications on the issue for months, according to U.S. officials.

However, shortly before the sanctions were announced, Israeli government lawyers urgently contacted Washington and insisted that under the 10-year US memorandum of understanding governing military relations with Israel, signed in 2018 , Israel should be given more time to respond to the sanctions. American conclusion. U.S. officials stressed that sanctions against Leahy remained under consideration.

After a careful process, we found five Israeli units responsible for individual incidents of gross human rights violations. All of these incidents occurred well before October 7 and none took place in Gaza, State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said.

Four of these units effectively addressed these violations, which is what we expect from our partners. For the remaining unit, we continue our consultations and engagements with the Israeli government.

The Guardian reported in January that the Leahy laws were interpreted under different and more lenient rules in Israel compared to other countries.

Netzah Yehuda is known for a series of incidents involving abuses against Palestinians in the West Bank. In 2022, the battalion commander was reprimanded and the platoon commander and company commander were removed following the death of 78-year-old Palestinian American, Omar Assad, who suffered a heart attack after being arrested, bound and gagged by members of the unit at a checkpoint in the West Bank.

The Israeli military admitted that Assad's death was the result of a moral failure and poor decision-making on the part of the soldiers who arrested him.

Netzah Yehuda is now active in Gaza. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the potentially US-sanctioned units the height of absurdity and low morality, and vowed to resist such a move.

The prime minister himself faces possible war crimes charges for his leadership of the war in Gaza. Israeli media have reported in recent days that the government expects the International Criminal Court to issue arrest warrants as early as this week for Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and other military leaders.

According to an article published on the Axios news site, Netanyahu called on Biden to intervene to prevent the issuance of arrest warrants. The United States is not a member of the court, but under the Trump administration it sanctioned court officials after complaints about their investigations into U.S. military operations in Afghanistan and Israeli actions in the occupied Palestinian territories .

Asked about the prospect of ICC arrest warrants, White House spokeswoman Karine Jeanne-Pierre said: “We have been very clear on the ICC investigation, we do not support it, we don't think she has jurisdiction.

At the same time, Reuters reported that several senior U.S. State Department officials informed the secretary of state that Israeli assurances that it had used U.S.-supplied weapons in accordance with international humanitarian law were not neither credible nor reliable.

Under a National Security Council memorandum issued by Joe Biden in February, Secretary of State Antony Blinken must report to Congress by May 8 on the credibility of Israeli assurances. A negative report could lead, in theory, to the suspension of American military aid.

