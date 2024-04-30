Latest money: State pensions 'could be questionable for future generations' | uk news





Written by Jess Sharp, Money Team

We first met Tom McPhail when he posted this on X.

Pension experts seem to have pointed out that the national pension is in danger of disappearing.

After speaking with him on the phone, he confirmed that this was his concern and warned that action must be taken soon to avoid a “catastrophic” situation.

He described the state pension as a social contract in which each generation pays taxes and national insurance that supports the pensions of today's older people, and they hope the next generation will do the same for them.

But with population growth slowing, there are concerns there may not be enough people to sustain the system in the future.

“There is a significant demographic change taking place in the UK. It began before the Second World War, and cohorts of people born in the 1930s are experiencing much longer lifespans than before. So people who are now in their 80s will be living for quite some time. “Live much longer,” he said.

“But at the same time, fewer children are being born, so the change in population age is accelerating.”

He said that if he were 20 now, he would be “sceptical” about state pension promises because he is not sure how his pension would be paid.

The country's pension system currently costs about $120 billion a year, and more than half of retired people rely on it for at least 50% of their income, he added.

Tom predicts that over the next 50 years, the percentage of GDP that states spend on seniors will increase from about 16% to 25%.

“I hesitate to use the word unsustainable, but it certainly starts to look challenging,” he said.

“The government cannot do that because suddenly canceling or drastically reducing the national pension will cause difficulties for the people.

“We cannot afford to make state pensions more and more generous. The costs of state pensions will become increasingly difficult for young people to afford.”

He pointed to several ways in which more babies being born or people working into their 70s could potentially be salvaged by changes to state pension policy.

Tom added: “Politicians are going to have to make decisions about how to get out of this kind of political bind.”

“When it comes to pensions, it’s time and time again to just kick the can down the road, put a Band-Aid on it and let the next government deal with the problem.

“We can't keep doing that. That's why I want to see on the other side of this coming election… whoever is in power, working with whoever is opposing them and having honest conversations about where demographics will take us. ”

He noted that there is one piece of good news. “This thing moves very slowly, so we have time on our side.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/money-latest-personal-finance-mortgages-brexit-sky-news-blog-13040934 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos