



JERUSALEM (AP) A U.S. Navy ship and several army ships involved in a U.S.-led effort to bring more aid to the besieged Gaza Strip are off the coast of the enclave and building a floating platform for the operation which the Pentagon estimates will cost at least $320 million.

Sabrina Singh, a Pentagon spokeswoman, told reporters that the cost is a rough estimate of the project and includes transporting the equipment and sections of the pier from the United States to the Gaza coast, as well as construction and aid delivery operations.

Satellite photos analyzed by The Associated Press on Tuesday show the USNS Roy P. Benavidez about 11 kilometers (6.8 miles) from the shore port, where the project's base of operations is being built by the military Israeli. USAV Gen. Frank S. Besson Jr., an Army logistics ship, and several other Army boats are with the Benavidez and working to build what the Army calls the Joint Logistics Over system -the-Shore, or JLOTS.

Satellite images from Sunday and Monday taken by Planet Labs PBC showed pieces of the floating jetty in the Mediterranean Sea along the Benavidez. The ship's measurements match the known characteristics of the Benavidez, a Bob Hope-class vehicle freighter operated by the Military Sealift Command.

A U.S. military official confirmed late last week that the Benavidez had begun construction and was far enough offshore to ensure the safety of troops building the platform. Singh said Monday that next will come the construction of the causeway, which will then be anchored to the beach.

The U.S. military's Central Command posted images of the construction of the floating jetties online Tuesday morning, after the AP published the satellite photos.

The pier will help USAID and humanitarian partners receive and deliver humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza, the statement on the X social platform said.

U.S. and Israeli officials said they hoped the floating pier would be in place, the causeway connected to the shore and operations underway by early May. The Pentagon announced Monday that the operation would cost at least $320 million. The cost was first reported by Reuters.

Under the US military's plan, the aid will be loaded onto commercial ships in Cyprus to sail to the floating platform currently under construction off the coast of Gaza. The pallets will be loaded onto trucks, which will then be loaded onto smaller vessels that will head towards a two-lane floating metal causeway. The 550-meter (1,800-foot) causeway will be reattached to the shoreline by the Israel Defense Forces.

The U.S. military official said a U.S. Army engineering unit had partnered with an Israeli military engineering unit in recent weeks to practice installing the causeway, practicing on an Israeli beach just off the coast.

The new port is located southwest of Gaza City and a little north of a road through Gaza that the Israeli army built during the current war against Hamas. The area was one of the most populated territories before Israel's ground offensive expanded and pushed more than a million people south toward the town of Rafah on the border with Egypt.

Now, Israeli military positions sit on either side of the port, which was originally built in an effort led by World Central Kitchen from the rubble of buildings razed by Israel. That effort was halted after an Israeli airstrike killed seven World Central Kitchen aid workers on April 1 while they were traveling in clearly marked vehicles on an Israeli-authorized delivery mission. The organization says it is resuming its work in Gaza.

Aid has been slow to arrive in Gaza, with long lines of trucks awaiting Israeli inspections. The United States and other countries have also used airdrops to send food to Gaza. The U.S. military official said deliveries on the sea route would initially total about 90 trucks per day and could quickly increase to about 150 trucks per day.

Aid organizations said several hundred such trucks were needed to enter Gaza each day.

Following the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, which killed 1,200 people and took 250 others hostage, Israel cut off or severely restricted the entry of food, water, medicine, electricity and other aid in the Gaza Strip. Under pressure from the United States and other countries, Israel says the situation is improving, although U.N. agencies have said much more aid is needed.

Gaza, which is a little more than twice the size of Washington and home to 2.3 million people, is on the brink of famine. More than 34,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since the fighting began, according to local health authorities.

On Sunday, Israeli military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said the amount of aid to Gaza would continue to increase.

This temporary dock will provide a ship-to-shore distribution system that will further increase the flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza, it said in a statement.

However, senior Hamas politician Khalil al-Hayya told the AP last week that the group would consider Israeli forces or the forces of any other country stationed near the pier to guard it as a security force. occupation and aggression, and that the militant group Resist.

On Wednesday, a mortar attack targeted the port site, but no one was injured.

___

Associated Press writers Tara Copp and Lolita C. Baldor in Washington contributed to this report.

