A map shows where it will be warmest in the UK over the May Bank Holiday weekend.





Temperatures are expected to exceed 20C later this week as warm weather finally arrives across the UK.

The Met Office said sunshine would finally arrive in the coming days after showers throughout April, with 22C expected on Thursday.

Forecasters said they did not yet have a clear picture of what would happen over the early May bank holiday weekend, but higher temperatures were expected to remain.

Met Office spokesperson Andrea Bishop told Yahoo News UK: “The weather is likely to remain somewhat mixed over the coming week and low pressure is unlikely to ever be far away, but it is warming up compared to the past few weeks.

These are the forecast temperatures for Friday afternoon at the start of the early May bank holiday weekend. (Meteorological Administration)

“Temperatures will actually vary depending on how cloudy there are, but where we see some sunshine, temperatures will climb into the upper teens or lower 20s, peaking on Thursday.

The recent wet weather is unlikely to go away completely, with southeast England expected to see the highest temperatures later this week, with more rain expected to fall on Scotland's east coast.

“It may not be the glorious heat wave we were hoping for, but it may bring more pleasant and warm weather for some as we approach the end of the year,” said Amy Bokota, chief meteorologist at the National Weather Service. main.

This week, the temperature difference will be large depending on the amount of clouds.

Where the sun shines, temperatures will rise into the low 20s. Where it remains cloudy and breezy, it will be difficult to reach mid-teens. pic.twitter.com/KT3yAlFMlh

Met Office (@metoffice) April 29, 2024

The Met Office said in its long-term forecast that Britons could enjoy warm weather over the bank holiday weekend.

“Over the weekend, it is likely to be mainly dry across the north of England, with areas of rain or showers possibly isolated and thunderstorms possible, while patchy clear spells to the south will lead to further dry weather here as well.

“There is the potential for significant amounts of low cloud to the east at times and some coastal fog, but generally we also have temperatures that are above average for the year.”

The highest temperature recorded so far this month was 21.8C in Writtle, Essex, on April 13, while the lowest temperature was -6.3C in Shap, Cumbria, on April 26. The average temperature in the UK this month was 8.4C.

According to the Met Office, Yahoo analyzes the weather in each region of the UK.

London and the South East

There will be plenty of sunshine all day. There may be further cloudiness in the northwest of the region in the afternoon. Stay dry and fresh. Mild. Maximum temperature 16C.

Starting at night, it will be cloudy in the western region and gradually clear, while other regions will be mostly clear. Stays dry and refreshed all night long. Minimum temperature 3C

Tuesday starts off sunny, with clouds in the afternoon and evening and heavy showers spreading from the south. Thunderstorm conditions are possible. Rather mild. Maximum temperature 17C.

Fog and low clouds will be confined to the coast during the day through this period. There is a risk of heavy rain and thunderstorms spreading northwards on Wednesday and Friday. Rather, it's warm.

Sunny weather at Britton's Pond, Warpleson, near Guildford, Surrey, on Monday. (dad)

southwest

Scattered showers are occurring across Devon and Cornwall and will continue to rain until this afternoon. Eastern areas will gradually become cloudy but remain generally dry. The south wind is strong and it is very windy on the south coast. Maximum temperature 14C.

Rain is possible as far east as Somerset and Dorset, with levels remaining similar overnight, with more rain likely to fall in Cornwall later. It will be a bit windy in the west. Minimum temperature 7C.

Rain moves east from Tuesday, with clearer skies and showers extending into isolated parts of Cornwall. The wind has weakened and it feels a little warmer. Maximum temperature 15C.

As we move into May, it gets drier, but rain is still possible. With the sun shining, it feels warmer than recently. Temperatures are often slightly above average but can sometimes be breezy.

midlands

It will be mostly cloudy this afternoon. Occasional showers are possible, mostly to the west. Despite the strong south wind, it feels warmer than yesterday. Maximum temperature 15C.

It will be mostly dry and sunny this evening and overnight, although there may be occasional showers. Minimum temperature 7C.

Tuesday will be mostly dry and sunny with some sunshine. It's chilly, but it feels warmer than Monday. Maximum temperature 17C.

As we move into May, it's mostly dry, but showers are still possible. Due to the sunny weather, it feels warmer than it was later in the day. Temperatures are generally above average but can be breezy at times.

northeastward

It is often cloudy and bright weather appears towards the coast. Rain showers possible, with heavy rain possible in the western hills. A blustery southerly wind, almost a gale in the Pennines. Maximum temperature 14C.

Cloudy overnight with further rain expected, especially in the western hills. Stay refreshed. It will get brighter from the south until the morning. Minimum temperature 7C.

By Tuesday morning we will have sunshine from the south and be mostly dry except for a few showers in the afternoon. Rather, it's warm. Stay refreshed. Maximum temperature 18C.

Mostly cloudy but mild with rain along the coast on Wednesday. Fog and fog are likely to remain along the coast, with the most sunshine likely inland on Thursday and Friday.

This is the expected temperature for Saturday afternoon during the holiday weekend in early May. (Meteorological Administration)

northwest

Today, the whole of Cumbria is often wet, with persistent and heavy rain falling in the Fells. Otherwise, it will be generally dry at first, with scattered showers. The southwest wind is strong along the coast, but it feels a bit warmer than the weekend. Maximum temperature 14C.

There will be further showers this evening, and although it will become drier overnight, the odd shower is still possible. The wind weakened a little overnight. Minimum temperature 7C.

Tuesday was a bit cloudy at first, but gradually brightened with sunny spells. There will probably be more clouds remaining along the west coast. It's a breeze, but I feel warm in the sunlight. Maximum temperature 17C.

As we move into May, it gets drier, but showers are still possible. Due to the sunny weather, it feels warmer than it was later in the day. Temperatures are often slightly above average but can sometimes be breezy.

The Granite City

Starting off sunny to bright, the rain will soon reach the central belt this morning and extend northward to all areas by midday, with rain intensifying in places before later brightening and showers developing. Maximum temperature 13C.

Tuesday starts off bright with some sunshine before becoming briefly cloudy and a bit rainy. The sun returns later and warms up inland. Maximum temperature 17C.

Cloudy Wednesday with scattered rain in the east and brighter in the west. Thursday will be dry and mostly cloudy, but clearer in the far west. Mostly sunny and warm on Friday.

Northern Ireland

Afternoons are generally brighter, but with scattered and sometimes heavy rain. Maximum temperature 14C.

Isolated showers will disappear, mainly during dry evenings and nights, and there will be longer periods of clear weather. Afterwards, it will be cloudy and showery starting from the morning. Minimum temperature 7C.

On Tuesday we had a cloudy morning with some heavy rain falling and some continuing. Then in the afternoon it gets brighter and clearer with more showers at intervals. Maximum temperature 14C.

Wednesday will be mainly dry and sunny with showers in the evening. Then Thursday and Friday will be dry, sunny and warm.

The weather is likely to remain somewhat mixed over the coming week, but temperatures are likely to rise due to low pressure not far from the UK.

Temperatures in some areas could reach around 20C from Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/RYhm0Yh3j0

Met Office (@metoffice) April 28, 2024

Wales

Often cloudy, with occasional bright or clear intervals in eastern areas during the morning. First, it will rain across the country, with occasional rain in the south and west. It's especially windy on the West Coast. Maximum temperature 15C.

More rain could fall at times this evening and overnight. Stronger explosions are likely, mainly in the south and west, and in higher elevations. Drier spells are occurring in the northeast. breeze. Minimum temperature 7C.

Tuesday will be cloudy and showery, sometimes persistent and heavy. It will probably be clearer in the west in the evening. It is windy in the morning, but becomes weaker in the afternoon. Maximum temperature 15C.

As we move into May, it gets drier, but rain is still possible. With the sun shining, it feels warmer than recently. Temperatures are often slightly above average but can sometimes be breezy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://uk.news.yahoo.com/maps-uk-warmest-may-bank-holiday-weekend-weather-met-office-165903782.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos