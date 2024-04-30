Inflation slows in UK stores as clothes and shoe prices fall | retail





Prices in UK stores rose at the slowest pace since the end of April 2021 as heavy discounts by clothing and footwear retailers put the brakes on inflation, the latest snapshot of high street spending trends showed.

A monthly bulletin from industry lobby group British Retail Consortium (BRC) found prices in non-food stores were lower this month than a year ago as store owners raced to clear summer stock amid cold and wet weather.

The BRC said non-food prices fell at an annual rate of 0.6% in April, while food prices rose 3.4% from 3.7% in March. Taken together, food and non-food inflation was 0.8% in April, compared with 1.3% in the year to March, the lowest since December 2021.

Data for the BRC store price bulletin was collected earlier this month and shows another decline in official inflation figures for April when released next month.

Inflation peaked at 11.1% in October 2022, the highest in 40 years, but has been declining since then. In the year to March, the Office for National Statistics said prices had risen by 3.2%, but the Bank of England expects the annual inflation rate to fall to around 2% in April due to lower energy bills.

Despite easing cost-of-living pressures, food prices remain 25% higher than when Russia invaded Ukraine just two years ago, with overall prices rising 14%.

BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson said levels of store price inflation were showing signs of normalizing.

She added: Store inflation rates, both food and non-food, have eased to manageable levels. Non-food prices fell in April, especially in the clothing and footwear sectors, as retailers stepped up promotions to encourage consumer spending.

Food inflation slowed for the 12th consecutive month as prices for fresh foods such as butter, fish, and fruit continued to fall due to easing input costs and fierce competition among grocery stores.

Amid warnings from farmers that months of wet weather could lead to food shortages and higher prices, Dickinson said geopolitical tensions were also a threat to price stability.

He added that retailers will continue to do their best to keep prices down, but the government has a role to play in implementing pro-growth policies to ensure businesses invest in their customer proposition.

