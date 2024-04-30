The uncomfortable truth about UK climate policy





The Russian invasion of Ukraine feels like a really important moment in this story. In the fall of 2022, energy prices in the UK soared, but then-prime minister Liz Truss' response was to double down on oil and gas exploration and refuse to ask people to reduce their energy use. This was a completely opposite approach to many European countries facing the same problems.

at that time [the invasion] It was clearly a real crisis and I thought climate would go down the list of priorities. But in my technocratic mind, I thought this would create an incentive not to use high-carbon fuels. If you want to know what the world would look like with high carbon prices, you will soon find out.

What I didn't expect was that it was too late for the green debate, because the fossil debate immediately stepped in and said, 'This is why we need a domestic supply of fossil fuels.' The really important argument that we should do something about fossil fuels because their prices are volatile and expensive was a bit overlooked by the political stance at the time, and we jumped into a different story about what the country should do.

The irony of that whole period was the lack of oil and gas. Therefore, attempting to obtain major oil and gas licenses in the North Sea is unlikely to be a reliable strategy in the long term.

A year later, Truss's successor, Rishi Sunak, gave a massive speech rolling back key climate policies, most notably delaying the 2030 deadline to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars.

If you look purely at policy speeches, there were more pro-climate policies than delayed climate policies. For example, this was where he talked about accelerating green investments. And the story of electric cars [pushing back the 2030 deadline] It wasn't a big change since hybrids were already allowed until 2035.

But what did the country hear? They said, ‘Don’t worry. ‘Now is not the time to switch to electric vehicles,’ I was told. It's difficult to put it all together in one speech, but if you look at the share of electric cars sold in the UK, it's been stagnant since September. Of course, there are other factors, but some people may be thinking, ‘Oh, maybe there’s no need to buy an electric car now.’

This government seems to have decided to make appealing to drivers a key campaign strategy. In July 2023, Labor narrowly lost the Uxbridge and South Ruislip by-elections, and many commentators thought the Conservative candidate won those elections because he opposed ultra-low emissions zones.

What happened there was interesting. Labor also accepted the narrative that ULEZ was the reason it failed to win the constituency. Inevitably, there are numerous issues in every election, but if every political party thinks about environmental policy, it is no surprise that it becomes one of the dominant themes of politics thereafter.

