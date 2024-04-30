Ireland threatens to return asylum seekers to UK, triggering diplomatic row





Britain's newly ratified plan to put asylum seekers on one-way flights to Rwanda has drawn opposition from human rights groups, British and European courts, the House of Lords and even some members of Chancellor Rishi Sunak's Conservative party.

Add another victim to that list: Ireland.

The Irish government said last week that asylum seekers in the UK who fear being deported to Rwanda are traveling to Ireland instead. Emergency legislation is being drafted to return them to the UK, which has sparked conflict with neighboring countries and the UK has said it will not accept it.

Irish officials estimate that 80% of recent asylum seekers came to Ireland via Northern Ireland, which is part of the United Kingdom and has an open border with the Republic of Ireland. This suggests that Britain's pledge to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda is already having a deterrent effect, which was Mr Sunak's pitch for the policy.

But this is at the expense of Ireland, which is already struggling to absorb an influx of refugees from Ukraine and elsewhere and has seen violent clashes over immigration in small towns and major cities. On Sunday, Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris said: “This country will not in any way provide loopholes to anyone else’s immigration problems.”

Mr Harris, who became prime minister earlier this month, said other countries could also decide how to move forward with migration. From an Irish perspective, we plan to have a solid rules-based system where the rules exist, the rules are enforced and the rules are seen to be enforced.

But British officials countered on Monday that they would not accept asylum seekers from Ireland, a member of the European Union, unless they reached a broader agreement with the European Union to repatriate them to France, a member of the European Union. England crossing the English Channel on a small boat.

Of course we won't do that, Mr Sunak told ITV News about accepting returnees from Ireland. Because I want a deterrent, I am determined to get the Rwanda plan up and running. He added that he makes no apologies for doing his best to solve the problem of illegal migration.

The Rwandan policy unexpectedly brought the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland back into the spotlight. This reflects tensions between Britain and Ireland following Britain's decision to leave the European Union in 2016. The Republic of Ireland fought to maintain an open land border. Northern Ireland has faced complex negotiations between London and Brussels over the North's trade deal.

After years of friction, Mr Sunak struck a deal with the European Union last year known as the Windsor Framework, which seemed to finally ease the problems. But the sudden cancellation of Sunday's meeting between British Home Secretary James Cleverly and Irish Attorney General Helen McEntee added a new sense of diplomatic crisis. A meeting of lower level officials in Britain and Ireland produced only a vague agreement to monitor the issue closely.

Bobby McDonagh, the former Irish ambassador to the UK, said the problem needed to be addressed and there were no easy solutions. This is clearly not feasible if very large numbers of refugees are coming down here via the UK and Northern Ireland.

The problem is that political pressure from both sides gets in the way of resolving the problem. For Mr Sunak, who lobbied for months fighting legal challenges to pass the Rwanda plan, diverting asylum seekers to Ireland is proof his policies are working. Rather than bring these people back, he vowed to round up the thousands of people still in Britain and put them on planes to Rwanda.

Mr Harris, the Dublin analyst, said he was under pressure to act decisively as a surge in asylum seekers and Ireland's severe housing shortage was causing social unrest. Last week in County Wicklow, protesters clashed with police over proposed accommodation for refugees. Last fall, riots rooted in anti-immigrant hatred rocked parts of Dublin.

Protests organized by groups that see Ireland as a fertile land are becoming increasingly ugly and violent, said Diarmade Ferriter, professor of modern Irish history at University College Dublin. Politicians are under pressure to appear to be doing more and are trying to reduce the base of anti-immigrant forces.

Tensions are changing Ireland's political landscape. For example, the main opposition party Sinn Fein's poll approval ratings have fallen in recent months due to criticism that it is not tough enough on immigration.

Sinn Feins leader Mary Lou McDonald has criticized the Irish government for failing to agree with residents about how immigration will affect their towns and cities.

Rules and regulations are needed, Ms McDonald said at a recent briefing for journalists in London. It's especially difficult to think about people coming from poorer areas where services are poor.

Mr Sunak predicted Britain's use of Rwanda to process asylum claims would be emulated by other countries. But critics say this will pose a difficult challenge to the global legal system for refugee protection. If more countries outsource their processing of asylum seekers, they may end up shifting the flow of refugees to their nearest neighbours, as the UK did.

Moreover, Mr. Harris faces the same legal obstacles that plagued Mr. Sunak as he tries to enact his Rwanda policy. Ireland's High Court has ruled that the government cannot designate Britain as a safe third country and return asylum seekers there because of the risk of Britain sending them to Rwanda.

The British Supreme Court struck down an earlier version of the Rwanda Act because it ruled that Rwanda was not a safe country. Mr Sunak then signed a treaty with the Rwandan government and amended the law, essentially overruling the court. Congress passed the bill last week.

Immigration experts in Ireland have recently expressed doubt about the government's claim that 80% of asylum seekers crossed the border from Northern Ireland. Some may have arrived at airports or ports in the Republic of Ireland but not immediately applied for asylum, they said.

But Nick Henderson, chief executive of the Irish Refugee Council, said: “If large numbers of people are moving from the UK to Ireland, this must be seen in the context that the UK is not a safe country for people seeking protection.”

