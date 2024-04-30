Ireland-UK asylum seekers row: Irish PM insists Westminster must respect current deal | political news





The Irish prime minister insisted Britain must respect existing agreements between the two countries to bring back asylum seekers.

Simon Harris told Sky News that the UK must respect the deal struck from 2020 as controversy grows over the Irish government's new plans to return British asylum seekers who cross the border from Northern Ireland into the republic.

Irish Justice Minister Helen McEntee told a parliamentary committee last week that more than 80% of recent arrivals to Ireland had come via the land border with Northern Ireland.

The British government has said it will not bring back asylum seekers crossing the border into Ireland “until the European Union accepts that they can be sent back to France”.

The number of migrants crossing the English Channel in small boats from the continent in the first four months of the year hit a record high at the weekend.

On Tuesday morning, Irish Prime Minister Mr Harris told Sky News: “There is already a post-2020 agreement in place between Ireland and the UK.

“What we are doing is providing legal clarity around an agreement that could make the UK a safe country again.

“It is also very important that the British people understand that this is a two-way agreement.

“This is to ensure that refugees can be sent in both directions if their claim is not accepted.

“We also have a legitimate expectation that the agreement between our two countries will be respected.”

Spokesperson Rishi Sunak said there was an 'operating agreement' between the UK and Ireland, but insisted 'there is no legal obligation to accept the return of any asylum seeker and no asylum seeker has been returned to the UK under this operating agreement'.

He added: “It is up to the UK government to accept or not accept us into the UK.”

The conflict between the two countries erupted after the British government's plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda became law last week.

Ireland's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Secretary Michael Martin said the threat of deportation to Rwanda was causing “frightened” migrants to head to Ireland instead of the UK.

Prime Minister Harris said Ireland would “not provide loopholes for anyone else's immigration problems”.

Ireland's Ministry of Justice said it would 'free up' 100 police officers for frontline enforcement work, including deportations. However, police will not physically police the Northern Ireland border as protecting open borders is a 'key priority' for both sides.

Mr Harris added on Tuesday that the largest proportion of people coming to Ireland illegally in recent times were from Nigeria, leading to an emergency application for people from Nigeria being brought in last week.

“We have the right to have our own migration policy,” he told Sky News.

“People have every expectation that it will be enforced, that it will be firm and that it will be rules-based.

“And I think we all have a legitimate expectation that the agreement between our two countries will be respected.”

Amnesty International said it was a “seriously unhealthy sight” that the British and Irish governments were “blaming each other” rather than addressing the issue of asylum claims.

Representatives of Amnesty International UK and Ireland said in a joint statement: “The UK is currently acting as an international free rider on the refugee issue, relying on other countries to process asylum applications from people it rejects itself.” .

“If the Irish government ignores the needs and rights of the people the UK is mistreating, it will only become complicit in British hypocrisy.”

A major Home Office operation to detain migrants across the UK in preparation for deportation to Rwanda has begun “weeks earlier than expected”.

However, according to the government's own impact assessment, more than half of the asylum seekers scheduled to be deported to Rwanda have not been found.

British and Irish ministers met in London on Monday as part of a scheduled meeting attended by Prime Minister Martin and Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris.

