Britain sanctions corrupt Ugandan politicians who stole from vulnerable communities.





Britain has imposed sanctions on Ugandan politicians, including the speaker of parliament, on corruption charges for allegedly stealing from the country's poorest communities. This is the first time the UK has used the global anti-corruption sanctions regime against individuals involved in corruption in Uganda. The new sanctions are part of the UK's ongoing efforts to crack down on serious corruption around the world.

Deputy Foreign Minister Andrew Mitchell today (April 30) announced sanctions against a prominent Ugandan politician and the Speaker of the Ugandan Parliament accused of corruption.

This is the first time the UK government has used the global anti-corruption sanctions regime against individuals involved in corruption in Uganda.

The three, who previously served as ministers of Karamoja, Uganda's poorest region, and are accused of corruption by Uganda's anti-corruption court, will be subject to travel bans and asset freezes.

Former ministers Mary Goretti Kitututu and Agnes Nandutu stole thousands of sheets of steel used for roofs and infrastructure from a Ugandan government-backed project meant to house the region's most vulnerable communities. It was given to prominent politicians and their families.

Benefiting from the proceeds was Parliament Speaker Anita Annet Between.

More than 60% of Karamoja residents live in poverty and many suffer the devastating effects of drought and insecurity.

Deputy Foreign Minister Andrew Mitchell said:

The actions of these individuals, who take help from those who need it most and keep the proceeds, are corruption of the worst kind and have no place in society. Ugandan courts are rightly taking steps to crack down on politicians who seek to line their own pockets at voters' expense.

Today, Britain is sending a clear message to those who think it is acceptable to profit at the expense of others. Corruption has consequences and you are responsible for them.

The three were sanctioned as follows:

Anita Annet Among, who will serve as Speaker of the Ugandan Parliament from 2022. Mary Goretti Kitutu, who served as Minister for Karamoja from 2021 to 2024. Agnes Nandutu, who served as Minister for Karamoja from 2021 to 2024.

These measures follow the UK's previous sanctions under the Global Anti-Corruption Sanctions Framework targeting individuals involved in serious corruption cases around the world, including in Bulgaria, Lebanon, Moldova, Russia, South Africa, South Sudan and Venezuela.

Since its introduction in April 2021, the UK has introduced sanctions against 42 individuals and entities under the regime globally to combat corruption around the world.

background

An asset freeze prevents UK citizens or businesses in the UK from dealing with funds or economic resources owned, held or controlled by a named person and held in the UK. It also prevents funds or economic resources from being provided to or for the benefit of designated individuals or entities.

A travel ban means that the designated person is an excluded person under section 8B of the Immigration Act 1971 and must be refused permission to enter or remain in the UK (leave granted to an excluded person will not be valid). .

Under the UK's Global Anti-Corruption Sanctions Regulations 2021, individuals and entities may be subject to sanctions if they engage in bribery or misappropriation of property involving foreign public officials anywhere in the world.

This may include those who promote, benefit from, or attempt to cover up serious corruption, as well as those who work to prevent authorities from bringing justice for this conduct.

UK Aid did not participate in the Ugandan government project.

