Charlotte shooting: 4 law enforcement officers killed, 4 injured as US Marshals Task Force executes warrant





CHARLOTTE, N.C. Four law enforcement officers were killed and four other officers were injured when a suspect opened fire during a warrant-related shooting in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Monday afternoon.

U.S. Marshal Service Director Ronald Coleman on Tuesday named Deputy Marshal Thomas M. Weeks Jr., 48, of Mooresville, North Carolina, as the fourth officer killed in the line of duty around 1:30 p.m. Monday. Also killed were Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officer Joshua Eyer and North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections officers Sam Poloche and William “Alden” Elliott.

The shooting began when a U.S. Marshals task force attempted to execute an arrest warrant for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. At a press briefing Monday evening, authorities indicated that the recipient of the arrest warrant was the one who initially opened fire. That suspect, who was later identified as Terry Clark Hughes, Jr., 39, was killed in the shooting, police said.

Hughes was also wanted on two counts of felony flight to escape from Lincoln County, North Carolina, according to Charlotte police. Police believe two shooters may be involved. They said two persons of interest, a 17-year-old and a woman, were taken to the police station for further investigation.

(Left to right) Deputy United States Marshal Thomas M. Weeks, Investigator William “Alden” Elliott, Police Officer Joshua Eyer and Investigator Samuel “Sam” Poloche were killed in a police shooting in Charlotte, North Carolina, Monday, April 29, 2024. (U.S. Marshals Service via AP/NCDAC/Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department/Sean Rayford via AP/Getty Images)

At least four police officers were killed when a convicted criminal opened fire on them, officials said. (Audrey Conklin/Fox News Digital)

“We have two persons of interest at the police station who are currently being questioned,” Police Chief Johnny Jennings said at the news conference. “And we confirmed that the individual that we were executing the arrest warrant against was the one that fired the first shots and died in the front yard at the end of it all.”

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyle, second from right, flanked by North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, second from left, and state Attorney General Josh Stein, right, wipes his eyes as the head of Charlotte Police Officer Johnny Jennings speaks to reporters April 30, 2024 in Charlotte. North Carolina. Four law enforcement officers were shot and killed the day before while executing an arrest warrant at a Charlotte residence. Police shot and killed the suspect, identified as Terry Clark Hughes Jr., 39, wanted for possession of a firearm by a felon and two counts of felony fleeing to elude Lincoln County, in North Carolina. (Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

Three U.S. Marshals Task Force officers, a deputy and two task force officers, were killed in the shooting. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) confirmed to Fox News Digital that an officer from its department also died from his injuries later Monday evening.

In total, eight law enforcement officers were shot dead. Three CMPD officers and one U.S. Marshals Task Force officer were injured and are still recovering from their injuries.

At a press conference preceding the announcement of the fourth death, Jennings called the incident “the most tragic I've been involved in.”

“I have been with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for 32 years. I cannot recall an incident in which three law enforcement officers were [injured] and also three who were killed in the same incident,” he said.

CMPD initially reported that “numerous” officers were shot at the scene, in the 5000 block of Galway Drive in the Shannon Park neighborhood.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said four law enforcement officers were killed and four others injured Monday in a shooting involving a U.S. Marshals task force. Chief Johnny Jennings (pictured here) called the officers “heroes.” (Audrey Conklin/Fox News Digital)

All the injured police officers were transported to hospitals. At 2:23 p.m., police confirmed a SWAT team was on scene and urged residents to stay home.

“Avoid the area,” police advised. “Many roads are closed to allow faster transport by ambulance. Please cooperate with the authorities.”

On Monday afternoon, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper confirmed that his office was aware of the shooting.

“I have been in contact with law enforcement regarding the tragic shooting in the Charlotte area, and we have offered state resources to assist,” Cooper wrote on X.

Police urged residents in the 5000 block of Galway Drive to stay indoors. (Audrey Conklin/Fox News Digital)

Former FBI Special Agent in Charge and Fox News contributor Nicole Parker spoke to Fox News Digital about the situation.

“These officers of this U.S. Marshals Task Force are the best, the brightest and the bravest. Every day when you walk out the door to work, you understand that you may never come home,” he said. she explains.

“I can't say it enough: Americans must support the blue. They don't make huge amounts of money, but their sacrifices are infinite and priceless.”

Parker said violence against law enforcement officers must not be tolerated.

“We must restore full support, respect and honor to those who courageously wear the badge every day and fearlessly carry out their duties,” she said.

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles speaks to the press after three US Marshals were fatally shot and five other officers were injured in a shooting Monday, April 29, 2024. (Audrey Conklin/Fox News Digital)

Fox News Digital has contacted the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for more information.

Brooke Curto and Pilar Arias of Fox News Digital contributed to this report.

