U.S. diplomat tells NPR why she resigned to protest Gaza policyExBulletin





A Palestinian man walks on the rubble of a building in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, on April 22.

AFP via Getty Images

As protests against U.S. policy in Gaza unfold on college campuses across the country, the State Department is also facing its own protests.

An Arabic-speaking public affairs official has resigned over the Biden administration's approach to the Gaza war, making it the third such public resignation.

Her name is Hala Rharrit, and she has worked at the State Department for 18 years, most recently as deputy director of the Dubai Media Center.

Rharrit spoke with All Things Considered host Mary Louise Kelly on Monday about why she says the policy hurts American interests, how she was “very much silenced” when she has spoken out and what she wants to say to Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

This interview has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Interview Highlights

Mary Louise Kelly: Tell me when you started thinking about resigning?

Hala Rharrit: Honestly, the process was quite long. I have been a diplomat for 18 years, my entire adult life. But this policy has become truly unacceptable. I held on, hoping to try to change things from within, until at some point I realized that this policy was harming American interests, that it was destabilizing the Middle East, and that it was indeed a failed policy. And with that, I decided that I could no longer be a part of the department and decided to tender my resignation.

Kelly: Was there a specific moment? I mean, what was your breaking point?

Rharrit: There was no really specific moment, it was just preparation. We are undermining all our credibility with this policy. Because of the double standards we had, we could no longer talk about human rights while we permitted and enabled the massacre of civilians. We can no longer talk about press freedom if we remain silent about the killing of more than 100 journalists in Gaza. Everything we stood for was no longer relevant. I experienced a lot of silence. I was ostracized. And I got to a point where I decided it was no longer possible.

Pro-Palestinian protesters march around the "Gaza Solidarity Camp" on the West Lawn of Columbia University on April 29 in New York.

Kelly: You said you hope to try to change things from the inside. Did you write a dissent cable? Have you tried using official channels to express your dissatisfaction with American policies?

Rharrit: I absolutely went through official channels to express my disagreement. Initially, after the conflict, for months, I wrote daily reports to the ministry explaining, reporting and documenting how the United States was perceived in the pan-Arab media, how our popularity was plummeting, how we were demonized as child killers. I did it formally. I did it informally. Again, I was stopped from doing it, but I continued to do it. It became abundantly clear that no matter what I did, no matter what other diplomats did, politics was politics. And more to the point, our unconditional military aid prevented us from having any credibility, even for the good things we were doing.

Kelly: I mean State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel is another State Department spokesperson who says Secretary of State Blinken reads all the dissent cables, which Blinken wants to hear different points of view. When you say you were ostracized, can you be specific?

Rharrit: From the start, I refused to do it, as a spokesperson in the region, I refused to do interviews on Gaza. Not because I personally disagreed with this policy, but because I documented how this policy harmed American interests in the Arab world. How we were called upon to adopt double standards and how people in the region understood our arguments and no longer believed us due to lack of credibility. I was documenting how I provoked a violent reaction. In response to this, measures were taken against me, multiple measures were taken against me.

Kelly: What kind of actions were taken against you?

Rharrit: I mean, I was accused of misconduct, that it was a conduct problem, that I was refusing to do my job. I was told to go back on air or cut back or quit, which meant cutting your assignment short. I mean, I was given an ultimatum.

Kelly: I mentioned that you were the third public resignation from the State Department. You are the first diplomat, the first foreign service agent stationed abroad, to resign. Among thousands of people within the department, how widespread do you think anger is within the State Department?

Rharrit: I can only tell you about what I experienced, right? But I would say it's a very strange time at the State Department. Something I've never experienced before in my 18 years of service, where people are just extremely worried about our politics and also extremely worried about being able to talk about our politics internally. And I've never faced this before. We've always been able to talk about what works and what doesn't. We were able to have very open and frank conversations. It felt very, very different.

Kelly: So if you could lean in and speak directly into Secretary Blinken's ear, what would you say to him?

Rharrit: Please stop the violence and unconditional military support. This causes a generational cycle of violence, Secretary Blinken. Just think of the 20,000 orphans in Gaza. How will they grow up wanting peace? How could they not each want to pick up a gun and avenge the murder of their parents? This vicious circle only fosters more insecurity, more hatred and more destabilization. The answer is not more bombs. The answer is diplomacy. The answer is that we are leveraging our influence over Israel, working with our regional partners in the Arab world, to pressure Hamas to achieve a Palestinian state living alongside Israel, which is a solution to two states that the United States has long supported. supported.

