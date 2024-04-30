



Both countries complain that they are effectively being asked to solve each other's immigration problems.

British and Irish ministers are trying to ease tensions between the two governments as London refuses to return asylum seekers arriving in Ireland. Many of them appear to be leaving the UK for fear of being deported to Rwanda.

The British government recently passed highly controversial legislation that would require asylum seekers and others who arrived in the UK by illegal means, including by small boats crossing the English Channel, to be deported to Rwanda to process their cases.

Irish officials are expected to discuss emergency legislation today on a new policy to return migrants to the UK.

Irish Attorney General Helen McEntee claimed last week that the number of asylum seekers crossing into the country from Northern Ireland is now more than 80%. She did not provide exact figures.

Ireland's darling Simon Harris said on Sunday that Ireland was “offering a loophole for anyone else's immigration problems” after one of his ministers said more than 80% of asylum seekers entering Ireland were now crossing the border with Northern Ireland. “I won’t,” he said. uk.

But British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak dismissed the suggestion.

“If the EU will not accept returns to France, where illegal immigrants are coming, then we will not accept returns from the EU through Ireland,” he said on Monday.

Sunak argues that the rise in immigration from Britain to Ireland shows the intended deterrent effect of Rwanda's policy. Rwanda's policy has been denounced by domestic opponents, international critics and human rights groups as inhumane and potentially illegal.

British Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris and Irish Deputy Prime Minister Michael Martin sought to ease tensions over immigration issues at a press conference on Monday.

Heaton-Harris said countries are working collectively to protect common travel areas from abuse.

The Irish government's proposed law to return asylum seekers to the UK is a response to the Irish High Court's ruling last week that Ireland's designation of the UK as a safe third country for asylum seekers violated EU law.

Ireland's immigration policy has grown more bitter in recent years as an influx of refugees from Ukraine and elsewhere has added urgency to the national housing crisis.

Far-right groups have used importers to galvanize a small but vocal movement opposing the accommodation of foreigners, especially Muslims and people of African descent. Last year's stabbing incident by an Algerian man sparked riots in Dublin and shocked a country unaccustomed to racist violence.

