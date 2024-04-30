All new American cars must have automatic brakes by 2029





Starting in 2029, new federal safety regulations will require all new cars and trucks in the United States to be sold with automatic emergency braking sensors that activate the brakes to avoid a collision if the driver fails to do so. not.

The new rule, which became final Monday, imposes stricter requirements than the automatic emergency braking technology currently sold on most vehicles, and even goes beyond the point of current technological feasibility, the automakers said. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration set a compliance date of September 2029, saying it was confident the systems would be ready by then.

Under the standards, outlined in a 317-page document, all light vehicles, which include cars, large vans and sport utility vehicles, will need to be able to brake automatically to avoid hitting another vehicle at speeds of up to 62 miles away. per hour. The system will also have to at least start applying the brakes at speeds up to 90 mph if a collision is imminent. That's higher than the U.S. maximum speed limit of 85 mph. The system must also detect pedestrians.

The rules are necessary because of the steady rise in traffic deaths in recent years, Biden administration officials argued. The new vehicle safety standards we finalized today will save hundreds of lives and prevent tens of thousands of injuries every year, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement.

An estimated 41,000 people were killed in traffic crashes in the United States in 2023.

Automatic braking systems are a relatively new feature, and regulators and automakers agree that they have already helped save lives. Introduced in 2011, they typically use cameras, radar or both to identify other vehicles, pedestrians or obstacles in front of a car.

They typically alert the driver if a collision is possible, then force braking if necessary.

Automakers have said they need no incentive to adopt these systems, noting that in 2016 they voluntarily agreed to make them standard in all new cars and trucks. About 90 percent of new vehicles on sale now have some form of automatic emergency braking.

Regulators said Monday that automakers have expressed concern about removing the power to drive at high speeds.

The industry's main lobby group, the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, considers the expectation that manufacturers are able to provide indefinite levels of avoidance at all speeds to be neither achievable nor reasonable, said the regulators.

The Biden administration has estimated the average cost of the rules at $23 per vehicle.

