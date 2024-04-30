



Asylum seekers should be granted the right to work after six months and given greater access to public services, lawmakers have said in a cross-party report on Britain's immigration system.

It concluded that the government's existing policies appear designed to impoverish migrants and asylum seekers while failing to prevent them from coming to the UK.

The report, to be published on Tuesday, was co-authored by the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Poverty and Migration (APPG), based on questions submitted by 200 experts. He said taxpayers are footing the bill for the existing immigration and asylum system.

In their recommendations, MPs and their colleagues asked the government to allow asylum seekers to work for six months after arriving in the UK while awaiting the outcome of their applications.

Most people currently waiting for a decision on their asylum claim do not have the right to work in the UK.

There are limited exceptions after 12 months for people who are qualified to work in shortage areas such as social care.

The report urges ministers to improve access to social security and public services to prevent migrants being forced into unsafe and exploitative work.

They are calling for a reduction in immigration and nationality fees, especially for young people who are in the process of settling and becoming British citizens.

The bill states that the existing 10-year period during which immigrants can receive permanent settlement should be shortened to five years, and that no one on the settlement pathway should be dependent on public funding provisions for more than five years.

The report warns that government policies are pushing Britain's migrants into poverty by forcing asylum seekers to wait long and restricting access to public services and social security benefits.

The report said it was difficult to avoid the conclusion that the policy was designed to push people into poverty in the hope that it would deter others from migrating to the UK, despite little evidence that it would actually be a deterrent.

The report concludes that existing immigration policies are inhumane and ineffective, pushing migrants into poverty and placing a burden on local governments, public services and taxpayers.

It calls for a comprehensive refugee integration and support strategy and suggests ministers should consider providing free English classes to all UK residents, regardless of immigration status.

Ruth Lister, Labor peer and co-author of the report, said the research showed that government policies too often lead to hidden poverty and deprivation for people within the immigration system.

By creating a hostile environment for many people in vulnerable situations, it is not only pushing people into extreme poverty and poverty, but also leaving communities, local governments and civil society groups to pick up the pieces, she said.

Olivia Blake, Labor MP and co-chair of the Migration APPG, said: It is widely known that the UK's immigration system is broken, but our report shows that it appears to want to break the people within it too.

The impact of this not only affects people in the immigration system, but also the communities in which they live and the public services they use.

A more effective and less cruel system would serve our country, our economy, and our society much better. This will reduce costs for all of us and help people in the system realize their full potential, while providing dignity and purpose to marginalized and vulnerable people.

Others involved in writing the report include former Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron, Conservative peer Nosheena Mobarik and SNP David Linden, chair of the APPG on Poverty.

A Home Office spokesman said: The British people expect us to control our borders. It's unfair that people come here illegally. So we decided to stop the boat and take off for Rwanda in 10-12 weeks.

It is also right for those who use the immigration system to contribute to this and reduce the burden on taxpayers. More than 150 hotels are scheduled to close by early May. This means that there are 20,000 fewer asylum seekers staying in expensive hotels compared to six months ago.

