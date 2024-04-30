UK Reader's Digest closes due to 'unforgivable' magazine environment





Reader's Digest UK May 2024 Edition

It is said that Readers Digest magazine, where he served as editor-in-chief for six years, has closed in the UK.

Eva Mackevic announced on Linkedin on Monday evening that Readers Digest UK has come to a close after 86 years.

She wrote: Unfortunately, the company was unable to withstand the financial pressures of today's harsh magazine publishing environment and ceased trading.

The Canadian version of Readers Digest similarly closed late last year, citing declining ad sales revenue, rising production and shipping costs, and changing consumer reading habits.

The most recent article on the Readers Digest UK online homepage appears to have been published six days ago, on Wednesday 24 April at the time of writing.

Thank you for subscribing.

close

Mackevic informed writers awaiting payment that he had assured them that insolvency practitioners were working to communicate with everyone about the next steps.

Content from partners

Readers Digest UK, a licensee of its US parent company, has had a turbulent recent history. In 2010, it went into administration due to a $125 million pension deficit.

It was rescued by private equity fund Better Capital under a voluntary company agreement with creditors, which meant it could continue to operate without pension liabilities. Better Capital paid about $14 million for Readers Digest and then invested another $9 million. But it closed its retail operations in 2013, laid off 95 of its 120 employees and continued to incur significant losses.

Better Capital sold the magazine brand nearly four years later for just $1.

Hoping to emulate Saga's success and pick up some of the crumbs, it was acquired by venture capitalist Mike Luckwell, who had a vision to revive the retail sector and expand the brand into financial services. Luckwell told Press Gazette he was confident we would become profitable within the next two and a half months.

Luckwell brought the magazine into the black and sold it in 2018 to former chief executive Gary Hopkins, who worked closely with him on that turnaround. At the time, Hopkins said: There are some exciting new opportunities for Reader's Digest, and we look forward to implementing new strategies for Reader's Digest in the future.

According to Linkedin, Hopkins is no longer involved, but Vivat Direct Ltd continues to manage the British brand.

The print edition of Readers Digest UK is no longer published by the ABC. The most recent circulation was 106,335 copies from July to December 2016. This compares to 403,458 copies in circulation in the first half of 2010 and over 1 million copies in 2001.

Founded in 1922, Readers Digest continues to be published in the United States by Trusted Media Brands.

Email [email protected] to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send a letter for publication on the “Letters Page” blog.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pressgazette.co.uk/publishers/magazines/readers-digest-uk-closure/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos