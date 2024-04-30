American Pilot Missed for 57 Years During Vietnam War Spy Mission





In the search for missing soldiers by the DPAA

Department of Defense division works to find missing U.S. service members 04:54

An American pilot who went missing during a spy mission during the Vietnam War has been found nearly 60 years later, officials said Monday.

John CG Kerr, a native of Florida, was 35 years old when he was reported missing in 1967. Kerr was piloting an attack aircraft on a “solo night armed reconnaissance mission” over Laos on August 22 1967, said the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency. in a press release. He did not return from the mission and failed to check in by radio, prompting U.S. forces to undertake an “extensive electronic and visual search” of the area where he had flown.

Neither Kerr nor the plane were found, but a broadcast the same day by the Xinhua news agency indicated that a US plane had been shot down, the DPAA said.

On June 4, Kerr was declared killed in action.

John CG Kerr. Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

DPAA has not provided any information on how Kerr was found, but the agency typically uses DNA testing and other scientific advances to study the recoverable remains of fallen soldiers. As of 2021, DPAA has conducted the Vietnam War Identification Project, which is a concerted effort to identify missing soldiers associated with the war.

Although there are still 1,500 missing from the Vietnam War, only about 1,000 of those missing are considered “recoverable.” These recoverable people are at the center of the identification project.

The project currently has “170 active accessions… likely to contain possible human remains.” These objects are “very small fragments of bone” that are very degraded, the DPAA said, but new technological advances have made it easier to study them with DNA and isotopic tests to try to identify where they came from. The accessions are compared to familial DNA samples kept on file as reference sources, the DPAA said.

More from CBS News

Kerry Breen

Kerry Breen is a reporter and editor at CBSNews.com. A graduate of New York University's Arthur L. Carter School of Journalism, she previously worked at NBC News' TODAY Digital. She covers current affairs, breaking news and issues such as substance use.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/us-pilot-vietnam-war-disappearance-spy-mission-accounted-for-john-c-g-kerr/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos