US DEA to reclassify marijuana, ease restrictions, AP sources say





WASHINGTON (AP) The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration will decide whether to reclassify marijuana as a less dangerous drug, The Associated Press has learned, a historic shift in generations of U.S. drug policy that could have broad implications Across the country.

The proposal, which still must be reviewed by the White House Office of Management and Budget, would recognize the medical uses of cannabis and recognize that it has less potential for abuse than some of the nation's most dangerous drugs. However, this would not outright legalize marijuana for recreational use.

The agency's decision, confirmed Tuesday to the AP by five people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive regulatory review, clears the last significant regulatory hurdle before the agency can take the biggest policy change in more than 50 years. effect.

Once the OMB signs off, the DEA will consider public comments on the plan to remove marijuana from its current classification as a Schedule I drug, alongside heroin and LSD. It moves pot to Schedule III, alongside ketamine and certain anabolic steroids, following a recommendation from the federal Department of Health and Human Services. After the public comment period and a review by an administrative law judge, the agency would ultimately issue the final rule.

The proposal will be formally signed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, whose agency has ultimate oversight of the DEA, according to another person familiar with the process who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations. Garland's signature puts the full weight of the Justice Department behind this decision and appears to signal its importance to the Biden administration.

This comes after President Joe Biden called for a review of federal marijuana law in October 2022 and decided to pardon thousands of Americans convicted federally of simple possession of the drug. He also called on governors and local leaders to take similar steps to expunge marijuana-related convictions.

Criminal records for marijuana use and possession have imposed unnecessary barriers to employment, housing and educational opportunities, Biden said in December. Too many lives have been disrupted because of our failed approach to marijuana. It’s time to right these wrongs.

The election-year outlook could help Biden, a Democrat, shore up flagging support, particularly among younger voters.

Biden and a growing number of lawmakers from both major political parties have pushed for the DEA's decision, as marijuana becomes increasingly decriminalized and accepted, particularly by young people. A Gallup poll last fall found that 70% of adults support legalization, the highest level ever recorded by the polling company and more than double the roughly 30% who supported it in 2000.

The DEA did not respond to repeated requests for comment.

Schedule III drugs are still controlled substances and subject to rules and regulations, and people who traffic them without authorization could still face federal criminal prosecution.

Some critics argue that the DEA should not change course on marijuana, saying rescheduling is not necessary and could lead to harmful side effects.

Jack Riley, former deputy administrator of the DEA, said he is concerned about the proposed change because he believes marijuana remains a possible gateway drug, which could lead to the use of other drugs.

But in terms of our willingness to use our resources to combat other major drugs, that's positive, Riley said, noting that fentanyl alone is responsible for more than 100,000 deaths a year in the United States. United.

On the other end of the spectrum, others argue that marijuana should be treated the same as alcohol.

Last week, 21 Democrats led by Senator Chuck Schumer, the majority leader of the New York Senate, sent a letter to DEA Administrator Anne Milgram and Attorney General Merrick Garland, saying marijuana should be removed from the list of controlled substances and regulated like alcohol.

It’s time for the DEA to act, the lawmakers wrote. Right now, the administration has the opportunity to end more than 50 years of failed and racially discriminatory marijuana policies.

Federal drug policy has lagged behind many states in recent years, with 38 already legalizing marijuana for medical purposes and 24 legalizing its recreational use.

This has helped fuel the rapid growth of the marijuana industry, which is estimated to be worth nearly $30 billion. Easing federal regulations could reduce the tax burden that can reach 70% or more for businesses, according to industry groups. It could also make marijuana research easier, since it is very difficult to conduct authorized clinical studies on Schedule I substances.

The immediate effect of a rescheduling on the nation's criminal justice system would likely be more muted, since federal prosecutions for simple possession have been quite rare in recent years.

But easing restrictions could have many unintended consequences in the war on drugs and beyond.

Critics point out that as a Schedule III drug, marijuana would remain regulated by the DEA. This means that the approximately 15,000 cannabis dispensaries in the United States would have to register with the DEA like regular pharmacies and fulfill strict reporting requirements, something they are loath to do and the DEA is not. not equipped to handle.

Then there are the United States' obligations under international treaties, chief among them the 1961 Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs, which requires the criminalization of cannabis. In 2016, under the Obama administration, the DEA cited U.S. international obligations and the findings of a federal appeals court in Washington to reject a similar marijuana deferral request.

___

Goodman reported from Miami, Mustian from New Orleans. AP writer Colleen Long contributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/marijuana-biden-dea-criminal-justice-pot-f833a8dae6ceb31a8658a5d65832a3b8 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos