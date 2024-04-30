First failed asylum seeker sent to Rwanda under voluntary scheme from UK | political news





Britain has sent its first failed asylum seekers to Rwanda under a voluntary scheme.

The scheme is not for migrants who entered the UK illegally by crossing the English Channel in small boats, but for those who have been granted asylum and have been refused permission.

These migrants were sent on commercial flights and, under the terms of the agreement with Rwanda, a fee was passed on to them from British taxpayers to assist them in their migration.

Latest politics: Potential SNP rival hints she will stand

According to The Sun, the man from Africa applied for asylum in the UK but was refused late last year. He then accepted an offer to go to Rwanda.

He left England on Monday.

This was not done using the powers set out in the Rwanda Safe Act, but rather using a parallel scheme that allows someone to choose to travel if their asylum claim in the UK fails.

And on arrival in Kigali, the person can claim around £3,000 in British taxpayers' money for help.

Use the Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

1:56 Immigrants 'will be found and removed'

The development has drawn criticism from both Labor and UK reform chief Nigel Farage.

Yvette Cooper, Labour's shadow home secretary, said: “The Conservatives are so desperate to get a flight to Rwanda before the local elections that they have just paid someone to do so.

“British taxpayers are not only paying £3,000 to put a volunteer on a plane, they are also paying Rwanda to provide him with free room and board for the next five years. This extortionate pre-election trick is likely to cost them. That's an average of 2 million pounds per person.

“Former Tory home ministers have warned that the government’s plan is simply to stop token flights before the general election. Now we know what that means.”

Use the Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

0:50 Rwanda Initiative: 'What does success mean?' Follow Sky News on WhatsApp

Follow Sky News to get all the latest news from around the UK and around the world.

Tap here

Former UKIP leader Farage said: “Don’t be fooled by the new government’s decision on the Rwanda deal.

“This African man, who had not even crossed the Channel, was refused asylum and voluntarily accepted £3,000 and free food.

“It won’t stop the boat.”

The government's attempt to force people to move to Rwanda was announced more than two years ago, but so far no one has been sent.

READ MORE:Home office centers abandoned as migrants fear Rwandan plans How many asylum seekers will the UK remove?

Spreaker This content is provided by Spreaker and may use cookies and other technologies. To display this content we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the button below to enable Spreaker cookies or modify your preferences to only allow these cookies once. You can change your settings at any time through your privacy options. Unfortunately, we cannot confirm whether you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content, you can use the button below to accept Spreaker cookies for this session only. Enable cookies Allow one cookie

Listen above and follow Sky News Daily wherever you get your podcasts by tapping here.

Earlier this month, parliament passed the Rwanda Safety Act and the government hopes flights will take off within nine to 11 weeks.

A government spokesperson said: “We can now send asylum seekers to Rwanda through the Migration and Economic Development Partnership.”

“This deal will enable people without immigration status in the UK to move to a safe third country and receive rebuilding support.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/first-failed-asylum-seeker-sent-from-uk-to-rwanda-on-voluntary-scheme-13126518 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos