Puppy Killer Kristi Noem May Have Brought Us Together – Iowa Capital Dispatch





I dated a guy in college who grew up on a farm in southern Illinois, El Paso, Illinois, to be specific. The first time I visited his family, I was enveloped in a different world, stereotypical but wonderful in many ways.

Home is what I think of every time I read about farm life. It was surrounded by acres and acres of flat land, with no close neighbors.

His mother and “sister” were preparing a lunch, almost like the Gold Buffet restaurant offered in Winterset. Plates of takeout and takeout food were passed around two or three times. I imagine much of what was served came from the garden before reaching the table.

After the meal, it was time for the “men” to return to work.

I loved them all: his mother, Norma, his father, Dallas, his older brother, Chip, and his sister, Diane.

During one visit, I discovered a baby raccoon whose fate would have been death if I, a city kid, had not come. My man, John, explained to me that raccoons could devastate a corn crop and that the vermin needed to be eliminated.

I insisted that we take the baby, who we named Rocky (of course), back to college. Dallas smiled at the idea, but as long as it was done off the farm, he was okay with the outcome. The local grocer was kind enough to regularly give us produce that would have been thrown away to give to Rocky.

For weeks, the nocturnal animal grew and grew and grew, and my fantasy of having a playful dog-like animal in the apartment above the town square was not to come true. I also realized, eventually, that raccoons are not meant to be domesticated, and so that was my first lesson in the reality of farm life.

Rocky became surly as he matured, and it was clear that he longed to be rid of this hippie nonsense. We called the local animal control officer, who released Rocky into the woods. That's what I was told anyway. I don't know how Rocky got by without the daily servings of browned cabbage, wormy corn, and rotten apples. Unlike the need for autonomy in nature, he could waddle to his food effortlessly.

This preamble acknowledges that I am a city kid, as many talking heads are. Yet I also understand that life on a farm is more complicated than I once thought, and my horrified reaction to Noem's confession that she shot her puppy in the face needed to be verified.

When the story broke, thanks to the Guardian, via an excerpt from South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem's forthcoming memoir, in which she wrote that she had killed a 14-month-old puppy named Cricket, This information from the book dominated social conversations this week. The puppy's “crime” was that she had not yet become the hunting dog she was meant to be; Plus, when the rampaging puppy jumped out of Noem's truck while visiting a neighbor, she destroyed some chickens. Perhaps because Cricket didn't understand the nuance between hanging out with older dogs and humans, hunting pheasants wasn't the same as hunting chickens.

This is the excuse the politician uses to shoot the puppy in the head.

Noem must have calculated that the memoir, particularly this incident, would add to her contrived narrative as a leader willing to make tough decisions and increase her chances of being chosen as the GOP vice presidential nominee. In response, other Veepstakers, even Ron DeSantis, posted photos of themselves with their dogs this week.

Twitter, now called X, is full of dog photos. Noem endures a lot of bipartisan shaming, even from GOP supporters who are otherwise silent when people are mowed down by assault rifles while attending school, synagogues, concerts, health centers businesses and churches.

Farm Friends View

Wanting to make sure I wasn't oversimplifying this puppy murder story and falling into an urban/rural divide trap, I reached out to a few people from agriculture backgrounds to see if the One of them thought that the filming of Cricket was justified.

The first call was to my college friend, the farm boy who became a psychologist and poet and now splits his time between a Chicago suburb and Florida. His name is Dr. John Schuler and he has remained a constant friend all these years. I hope he finishes writing some of the books he is working on because I look forward to sharing his work with you. Not only is he a farm boy at heart, but he is also a “spiritual being living a human experience.” He is a Taurus and a slow-speaking storyteller. The Taurus thing made a lot more sense as a descriptor when I was 19, but I digress.

John said life on a farm is more complicated than you might think. A raccoon running loose in a cornfield could ruin a farmer's slim margin. A runt in a litter of pigs might end up costing more than it's ultimately worth, and pigs aren't named Wilbur; they are a product intended for human consumption. Their lives could be the difference between losing or making money and nursing a runt back to health could be the difference, so a smack in the head with a fence post might be in order. Many of us grew up reading “Charlottes Web” while eating bacon and eggs for breakfast, oblivious to any connection.

J Dudley Gilbert, five months younger than Cricket at the time of his death. (Photo by Julie Gammack)

But taking shots at “man’s best friend” is another story and a serious miscalculation on Noem’s part. A 14 month old puppy is in adolescence, testing its limits and in need of training and retraining. Not a bullet in the head. We have a 9 month old puppy and have often said that raising him is a lot more work than we remember, but who would put a bullet in that guy's head??

So what does a farm boy have to say?

“Noem's statement that difficult decisions must be made on a farm is not untrue, especially if it is a marginally profitable operation where euthanasia options are limited, and calling a veterinarian to get services may affect the groceries you can buy that month,” John said. .

Cricket deserved a better owner, he said. The governor could have rehomed her if she didn't have time to train or be responsible for the puppy. She adopted a now-popular conservative demagogic practice of associating herself with guns and being “tough.”

The optics of today's image-making, he added.

I also reached out to Cheryl Tevis, a member of the Iowa Writers Collaborative, who spent a long career working for Successful Farming magazine and lives on a farm in Boone County. His reaction :

I was shocked to read that Kristi Noem shot a 14 month old pointer. She expected the dog to help her during the pheasant hunt, but this dog was “far from worthless,” she said. Farm dogs are generally expected to help, whether it's herding livestock or guarding property.

I grew up on a farm and was married to a farmer for most of my life, and we would never consider shooting our dog if it wasn't performing well. Our dogs live outside, but they are also our beloved pets.

Apparently Noem's dog killed some chickens while visiting someone else's farm. Dogs sometimes kill chickens and even cats. In this case, it's a canine instinct in these dogs that runs too deep to change.

It's true that on the farm, we live our days close to life and death. We call a veterinarian in the middle of the night to help deliver a calf and save the cow's life. Yet we take the cattle to market. But while our farm dogs are useful, we love them despite their failures and mourn their loss to natural causes.

The essential

Let's be sure Noem doesn't turn this into a story about a woman with a gun who does nothing but work the earth against us by screaming snowflakes and waking up the libs.

Noem managed to exploit the unthinkable: Biden's former press secretary Jen Psaki and former Fox News host Megyn Kelly agreed: cricket deserved to live.

Your life was short, Cricket, but you managed to unify the country. Rest in power.

