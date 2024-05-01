U.S. officials are bracing for another summer of dangerous heat. These maps show where this is most likely to happen.





Last summer, hundreds of millions of people faced triple-digit temperatures in the United States. And now, weeks before the hottest time of the year for the United States, officials are warning it could happen again.

The forecast comes at what is expected to be the end of the last El Niño, a natural climate phenomenon that occurs every few years when the Pacific Ocean develops higher-than-normal sea surface temperatures, weakening the trade winds. This generally brings drier, warmer weather to the northern United States and more precipitation and flooding to the Southeast.

But today, the latest El Niño is “rapidly fading,” the National Weather Service said in its outlook, with its counterpart La Niña expected to take its place. Just as impactful, La Niña pushes warmer waters toward Asia and causes more droughts in the southwest United States, while bringing more precipitation and flooding to the Pacific Northwest.

“La Niña conditions [are] privileged to strengthen and continue during the boreal autumn and winter. This is why a La Niña watch has also been launched. »

The latest La Niña event contributed to a record-breaking hurricane season when it began in 2020. An “explosive” season is also expected this year, Weather Channel meteorologist Stephanie Abrams previously said.

“Given this shift from El Niño to La Niña, we expect a warmer than normal summer across most of the United States,” said Scott Dance, a climate report for the Washington Post, on CBS News 24/7.

Summer heat prediction 2024

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recently released its seasonal temperature forecast with forecasts for June, July and August. This outlook shows that the majority of the United States will likely experience above-normal temperatures this summer. At least 20 states, including Washington, Texas, Colorado and most of the Northeast, are most likely to experience unusual heat. Only a small portion of one state, southwest Alaska, is expected to experience below normal temperatures.

La Niña can also bring more heat domes, Dance said, which are essentially areas of high pressure that “keep the sun out.”

“It can last for days,” he said. “…We’re definitely looking forward to that sort of thing this summer.”

The National Weather Service's three-month outlook for summer 2024 shows that much of the United States is expected to experience above-normal heat. National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center 2024 Summer Rainfall Prediction

Precipitation will also be very varied, with the western United States expected to experience below normal rainfall, while the majority of the East Coast and Alaska are expected to experience above normal rainfall. The U.S. Seasonal Drought Outlook shows that many areas where below-normal precipitation is expected are also expected to develop or experience persistent drought conditions.

The National Weather Service's three-month forecast shows that the United States will likely be split in terms of precipitation this summer, with much of the United States expected to experience below-normal precipitation while others will experience levels above normal. the normal. National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center officials prepare for extreme heat in the United States

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services also warns of expected temperatures, which even in winter have begun to rise across the United States. On Monday, Philadelphia reached 90 degrees Fahrenheit – marking the first time the city has experienced such high heat in April. in 15 years. Last year was also the hottest on record, with record temperatures in January, February and March.

Based on a model, the department says temperatures are expected to be between 1 and 2 degrees Fahrenheit higher than average “in nearly all of the contiguous United States.” However, some areas, including the Great Plains, Midwest, southeastern New Mexico and west Texas, could see even more severe temperatures. Based on the model, HHS said the 90-day average could be between 1.8 and 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit above normal for that period.

If the trend of record-breaking heat continues, this summer could be not only extremely hot, but also extremely dangerous.

The forecast comes days after NOAA expanded its heat risk tracking website, called HeatRisk, intended to provide information to vulnerable populations during extreme heat events. Certain demographic groups, including older adults, children, and people with chronic respiratory and heart conditions, are more susceptible to heat-related illnesses that could prove fatal – and extreme heat will only get worse in years to come.

“Climate change is causing more frequent, more intense heat waves that last longer, leading to nearly 1,220 deaths each year in the United States alone,” said NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad. “Last year was the warmest year on record on the planet, and we just experienced the warmest winter on record. HeatRisk comes just in time to help everyone, including heat-sensitive populations, prepare and plan for the dangers of extreme heat.

ClimateWatch: News and reports on climate change More More Li Cohen

Li Cohen is a social media producer and trending content editor for CBS News.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/maps-extreme-summer-heat-us-forecast/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos