Freely's live UK broadband TV stream service launches today





Major broadcasters including the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 are coming together this morning to launch a new streaming service called Freely. The service has been in development for some time now and is designed as an evolution of the existing broadband internet-based Freeview. TV services (including Freeview Play and Freesat).

While Freeview Play is a somewhat older platform these days centered around on-demand content, Freely viewers can easily browse and watch live British TV channels along with on-demand content streamed directly to their smart TVs over the internet (IPTV) – either via an aerial connection or No new set-top box required (subject to device support).

Note: Freely is being developed by Every TV (formerly Digital UK), which operates free-to-air TV in the UK and is jointly owned by the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5.

Freely won't replace the Freeview and Freesat platforms and, at least for now, should be seen as a complement to a wider range of services that help make broadcast TV more accessible. This change is important because the era of traditional TV signals delivered over the airwaves is expected to gradually come to an end as gigabit broadband approaches near-universal coverage in the UK (currently around 82%) by 2030.

In fact, Everything TV claims that around 15% of UK TV homes (about 4 million) are already IP-only (broadband-only), helped in part by commercial streaming services such as Netflix, Sky Glass, Amazon Prime and others. do. – This figure is expected to reach more than half of UK homes by 2030 (approximately $15 million). In other words, Freely is attempting “futuristic live TV for the streaming era.”

The service's launch today means it will be available from manufacturers such as Hisense and stores such as Currys, Argos, AO and Very on “the next generation of smart TVs currently on sale in stores and online”. Additionally, TiVo (Xperi Inc.) will offer Freely as part of its TiVo OS platform, starting with Vestel's TiVo-based smart TVs (this is expected to launch in the “coming weeks”).

Manufacturers create the TV hardware, while TV OS partners run the software platform on the TV. Freely works with manufacturers and OS providers.

Kieran Clifton, BBC Director of Distribution and Business Development, said:

The launch of Freely is a historic moment for British television. As we transition into the streaming era, collaboration between UK PSBs is vital to connecting and protecting all viewers. Providing live TV for free over broadband is a groundbreaking innovation that will future-proof public service broadcasting.

Martin Goswami, Director of Strategic Partnerships at ITV Group, said:

“The success and impact of programs such as ITV’s Mr Bates vs the Post Office demonstrate the importance of PSBs in the UK and ITV is proud to be part of this exciting new chapter for free-to-air TV in this country with Freely. “Bringing together our live streaming channels and on-demand content on Freely gives viewers the opportunity to access the best of the UK’s content as easily as possible, from live and current programming to a wide range of on-demand options.”

The first version of Freely can now be launched on the UK market. However, success will require further development and the acquisition of additional smart TV, operating system and content partners (some of which will follow over the coming weeks). Homes with IP-only connections and those using hybrid IP and digital terrestrial TV (DTT) connections will initially experience a variety of channel offerings as Freely continues to develop.

Freelys technical specs claim that it supports “the latest in video and audio coding technologies.” The combination of these latest standards and IP distribution will enable us to efficiently deliver more HD versions of the UK's most popular channels than are currently available on traditional (bandwidth limited) broadcast platforms. However, while Freely offers the option to distribute in HD or UHD (4K) resolution, the choice of video format is ultimately up to the channel operator.

The new platform will receive additional features and software updates as it develops, which will roll out over the coming weeks, months, and years. There is also a channel guide on the official website.

Note: To be clear. Freeview provides access to live TV over a DTT connection (Freesat uses satellite to achieve a similar feature), while Freeview Play is a separate app that can be used to access on-demand content.

Updated 10:48 a.m.

A bit more information was provided regarding channel selection, specifically mentioning that households connected via IP-only and those using hybrid IP and digital terrestrial TV (DTT) connections will initially experience a wider range of channel offerings.

According to Freely, the following link shows the channel lineup when connecting to Freely via IP and DTT (hybrid).

https://www.freely.co.uk/tv-guide

By comparison, this link shows the channel selection for IP-only TVs (which will, of course, continue to grow as more partners are added).

https://www.freely.co.uk/help/faqs/channel-list

Currently, this distinction isn't clear on the Freely website, but I've heard that a banner will be added soon to help clarify it.

