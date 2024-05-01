BBC, ITV, Channel 4 support free UK streaming service launched for free





Freely, a new free streaming service backed by the Public Service Broadcasting Broadcasting Corporation (PSB), offering live TV over broadband, has launched. The plans come from Everything TV, an organization that operates free-to-air TV in the UK and is jointly owned by the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Paramount Global Channel 5. Announced last year, the service allows viewers to browse and watch live TV channels together. Stream on-demand content to your smart TV over the Internet. It is freely installed on next-generation smart TVs and features a lineup of public broadcasting content and other free broadcasting channels.

Content from STV and S4C, the free-to-air public broadcasters in Scotland and Wales, is also available on Freely. Hisense, previously announced as the first Freely smart TV partner, is bringing Freely TV to the market today. TiVo will be available for free as part of the TiVo OS platform.

Kieran Clifton, BBC Director of Distribution and Business Development, said: “The launch of Freely is a historic moment for British television. As we transition into the streaming era, collaboration between UK PSBs is vital to connecting and protecting all viewers. “Offering live TV for free over broadband is a groundbreaking innovation that will future-proof public service broadcasting.”

The Realness Institute, a South African-based film development organization, and the StoryBoard Collective, a Swiss social change storytelling organization, have opened submissions for the third edition of the AuthenticA Series of Labs, a screenwriter development program designed for African screenwriters.

Four screenwriters will be selected for the program, which will be held online and offline. The lab plans to attend Series Mania in Lille, France in March 2025 to present its project. Authors retain the rights to their projects. Development veterans Selina Ukwuoma and Mehret Mandefro will mentor the cohort.

Warner Bros. Discovery's Discovery+ is now available to stream on Indian streaming service provider Tata Play Binge. Tata Play Binge currently serves over 30 domestic and international apps. Locally popular titles on Discovery+ include “90 Day Fiance,” “Man vs Wild,” “Top Gear,” “#IndiaMyWay,” “Blue Planet,” “Secrets of the Koh-i-noor” and “India’s Ultimate.” There is “Warrior”.

“Bringing Discovery+ to Tata Play Binge marks a huge step forward in expanding our content offering. Our extensive line-up of partners not only showcases collections across a variety of genres, but also promises entertainment in multiple local languages. This collaboration will give viewers access to the best content Discovery+ has to offer, all in one place,” said Pallavi Puri, Chief Commercial and Content Officer, Tata Play.

Warner Bros. Ruchir Jain, Head of South Asia Distribution and Eurosport at Discovery, added: With ‘Hunter’ and ‘Star vs Food: Survival’, we are committed to providing unparalleled entertainment experiences to Indian families.”

Meanwhile, streamer MGM+ becomes the 23rd channel to be launched on Prime Video Channels in India. Prime members can purchase an additional annual subscription to MGM+ for just INR599 ($7.15) per year. Titles available at launch include “Legally Blonde,” “Hercules,” “The Prodigy,” “The Silence of the Lambs,” “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo,” and “Robocop.”

BAFTA has revealed 69 recipients who have received over £125,000 in grants to help launch their careers. Fifty-eight of the recipients came from disadvantaged socio-economic backgrounds across the UK and were recipients of the Prince William BAFTA Scholarship. This includes production assistants, costume designers, writers, and game designers. The remaining 11, comprising journalists, editors, directors and videographers, received £30,000 scholarships set up in partnership with the Refugee Journalism Project.

“Supporting the next generation of talent is an essential part of our mission,” said BAFTA CEO Jane Millichip. “Tuition assistance makes a difference to people starting their careers,” she said.

