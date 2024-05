Printweek – UK Reader's Digest Closes Publication

The editor-in-chief of Britain's Reader's Digest announced that it had closed down after 86 years.

Posting on LinkedIn yesterday (April 29), Eva Mackevic wrote: After 86 wonderful years, we are very sad to announce that Reader's Digest UK is coming to an end. It has been my privilege and pleasure to contribute to this iconic publication for nearly eight years, leading a talented team for the past six years.

Unfortunately, the company was unable to withstand the financial pressures of today's harsh magazine publishing environment and ceased trading.

Mackevic paid tribute to his colleagues, magazine writers, PRs and brands he has collaborated with over the years.

She added: To all the writers waiting to be paid for their work, I have assured them that insolvency practitioners are working to communicate with everyone about the next steps. We sincerely hope that this process goes smoothly and quickly.

The latest printed edition of the monthly publication is dated May 2024, and the latest article published on the Readers Digest UK website homepage is dated last Wednesday (24 April). The site currently also lists: Unfortunately, we are unable to accept new subscription orders at this time.

This title is published by Vivat Direct Ltd trading as Readers Digest and printed by Warners Midlands.

Readers Digest was founded in the United States in 1922, and was first published in the United Kingdom in 1938. It contains articles such as health tips, financial advice, recipes and more, and is licensed from its US parent company. Trusted Media Brands continues to publish the U.S. edition of Readers Digest.

The Telegraph said it had a circulation of around 1 million copies a month in 2000, but fell sharply in the years that followed.

The newspaper revealed that in 2014 the British edition of Reader's Digest was sold by private equity firm Better Capital to media veteran Mike Luckwell for a small fee. This comes just four years after Better Capital took over management.

Circulation was still over 400,000 when Better Capital took control, but that number has since fallen to less than half. According to The Telegraph, three quarters of its London printing staff were laid off after Readers Digest UK closed its CD and DVD sales business in 2013 to avoid a second administration.

Press Gazette said in 2010 the administration had a pension fund deficit of $125 million, and a voluntary corporate agreement with creditors allowed Better Capital to acquire the business without pension liabilities.

The title of the most recent print edition is unknown as it has not been published by ABC for some time. But according to Press Gazette, from July to December 2016, the number reached 106,335.

