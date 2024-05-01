Charlotte shooting: AR-15 rifle recovered at scene where 4 law enforcement officers were killed: police





CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Authorities recovered an AR-15 rifle and a .40-caliber handgun at the scene where four law enforcement officers were shot and killed while attempting to execute arrest warrants at a residence in Charlotte, North Carolina, police said.

Additional magazines and ammunition for both firearms were also recovered from the scene, where more than 100 projectiles and shell casings were likely located, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings.

“I can’t tell you how grateful I am to these officers and their heroic act,” Jennings said during a press briefing Tuesday. “To me, it's really heroic: when you hear gunshots and rapid fire and they run right into it because they know there are people who need help.”

Law enforcement officials were shot and killed while trying to execute two arrest warrants in Charlotte on Monday, city officials said. Four other officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the incident.

A man, later identified by authorities as Terry Clark Hughes Jr., 39, allegedly began shooting around 1:30 p.m. Monday, striking several officers, police said. The United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force was executing active arrest warrants for possession of a firearm by a felon and felony fleeing to elude.

Responding officers were “immediately met with gunfire,” Jennings said. The shooter was shooting from an upper level of the residence and had an “advantage” over them, Jennings said.

Investigators are looking into how Hughes acquired the weapons and whether other shooters were involved, Jennings said Tuesday. A teenager and a woman who were in the house at the time of the incident are cooperating with the investigation, he said.

“We feel like we have everyone involved in the house that we need to talk to,” Jennings said.

Twelve Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers fired their service weapons during the incident and have been placed on administrative leave, per protocol, as part of an investigation into the shooting, the chief said.

The four law enforcement personnel killed in the incident were identified as Deputy U.S. Marshal Thomas Weeks Jr., 48; Sam Poloche and Alden Elliott, veterans of the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction; and CMPD Officer Joshua Eyer.

From left to right: Sam Poloche, William Alden Elliot

“It’s very difficult to know that there are families that are hurting right now,” Jennings said Tuesday through tears. “But we will get there.”

The four CMPD officers who were also injured in the incident were identified Tuesday as Christopher Tolley, Michael Giglio and Jack Blowers, who were shot, and Justin Campbell, who suffered a broken foot, police said . Tolley remains hospitalized in stable condition and the others have since been released, police said.

WATCH | US Marshal, Three Other Police Officers Killed While Executing Arrest Warrant in Charlotte

A total of 8 members of a US Marshals task force were shot and killed in a Charlotte neighborhood on Monday.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper thanked the responding officers for their “bravery and courage.”

“The investigation into this tragic, brutal and deadly attack will provide more answers that we do not know today,” North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said during a press briefing Tuesday. “I hope he finds these answers and helps bring to justice those responsible for the needless deaths of these courageous officers.”

Mayor Vi Lyles recognized health care providers who “did everything possible.”

“To the four families who made this ultimate sacrifice, we see you,” she said during Tuesday’s press briefing. “Today we say our prayers as we navigate this difficult time.”

George Dunlap, chairman of the county board of commissioners, issued a statement calling the shooting a “senseless and preventable” tragedy.

The community is feeling “the shock and pain” of Monday's shooting, added Mecklenburg County Executive Dena Diorio.

“We stand ready to support our fellow law enforcement officers and their families in any way we can as we all work to overcome this heartbreaking situation,” she said on social media.

Dr. Raynard Washington, the county health director, said he was “praying and sending light and support to families who are trying to make sense of this disaster” in a statement posted on social media.

“We should all be tired of the problem of our guns in the wrong hands. Hopefully,” he said.

Copyright 2024 ABC News Internet Ventures.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abc11.com/charlotte-shootout-us-marshal-3-law-enforcement-officers-killed-serving-warrant/14744903/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos