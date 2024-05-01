



The Reform Party's best hope of making headlines this week is a by-election in Blackpool South. But opinion polls show the rebel right-wing party ahead of the Conservatives in both mayoral elections.

Labor is the frontrunner to reclaim Blackpool South, which was lost to the Conservatives when the Red Wall came down in 2019, but the race for second place could be crucial to Rishi Sunak's future.

But it may be damaging to the Conservatives in mayoral elections in Brexit heartlands, such as the North East, where a poll by More in Common shows the reforms are ahead of the Conservatives but behind Labor and North Tyne mayor, former Labor MP Jamie Driscoll.

Pollsters also see Reform UK slightly ahead of the Conservatives in the Greater Manchester mayoral election. Dan Barker, who was elected as the Tory candidate just a few months ago, defected last month for reform. A More in Common poll in recent days put him on 12%, well behind Labour's Andy Burnham (63%) but still ahead of the Conservatives.

Jim Blagden, deputy director of More in Common, said there were two contests where reform appeared to be going quite well rather than the story that the Conservatives were doing very poorly.

The Democratic Party of Korea is also waging a parliamentary battle targeting 300 to 400 candidates for local elections to lay the foundation for the general election.

Blagden said it would be another good test of how much locals can trust compared to their predecessors, Ukip and the Brexit party.

At the same time, there was limited mention of reform in our focus groups. That could be because they are a fairly new party and their ground operations are not capable of that. Opinion polls suggest Reform could beat the Conservatives in some mayoral races. However, the former received significantly lower approval ratings in focus groups in Manchester.

The relatively small scale of the reform local election plan pales in comparison to the larger campaign waged by Ukip, which established its local government position and reflected its current weakness, which once enabled it to control Thanet. Many in the party still expect the party's war chest and volunteer numbers to increase once honorary chairman Nigel Farage returns to frontline politics.

Places to watch in the current reform local elections include Hartlepool, where party leader Richard Tice, who came third in 2019, will run again with a margin of just over 1,000 votes behind the Conservatives.

Reform is also running a full slate of candidates for the Sunderland City Council elections for the 2016 referendum and the Leave vote in Bolton. In the latter, it is allied with Bolton for Change, a registered party founded by two former candidates of the Brexit party.

One of them, Trevor Jones, told the Guardian: The problem now is getting quality candidates across the country and we only have a certain amount of cash. We were ahead of the country in some ways, and it was a slow process, so we had a whole plan.

In the general election, Bolton for Change will likely support a Reform UK candidate. Both Lincoln and Plymouth, which were targets of Ukip during its political heyday, are also places where Reform runs close to a full list of local election candidates.

