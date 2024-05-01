Blake Lively Stars in Colleen Hoover's Movie (Exclusive)





Blake Lively is at the center of a moving new romantic drama based on one of author Colleen Hoover's popular novels.

Lively stars as Lily Bloom in It Ends with Us, an adaptation of Hoover's 2016 book that went so viral on TikTok that it inspired a hit 2022 sequel.

“Lily resonated with a huge number of people, as the success of the book clearly shows,” Lively, 36, tells PEOPLE. “To step into the shoes of a character who had such a significant impact is an honor to take on.”

“I loved Lily,” she adds. “And I hope that love will be felt by those who care about her like I do, and also by those who are getting to know her for the first time in this film.

Starring alongside Lively, as charming neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid, is Justin Baldoni, who also directed the film.

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively in “It Ends With Us.”

Nicole Rivelli

Lily, a woman who wants to open her own business in Boston, has the chance to meet Ryle and gets drawn into an intense relationship.

But, according to a synopsis, “as the two fall deeply in love, Lily begins to see aspects of Ryle that remind her of her parents' relationship” and the traumatic childhood she overcame.

Atlas Corrigan, Lily's first love, is played by actor Brandon Sklenar. When Atlas “suddenly re-enters her life, her relationship with Ryle is turned upside down and Lily realizes that she must learn to rely on her own strengths to make an impossible choice for her future,” adds the synopsis.

Justin Baldoni in “It Ends With Us.”

Nicole Rivelli

Hoover tells PEOPLE that “seeing these characters come to life on the big screen is a dream come true.”

“The cinematic experience adds another layer to the connection readers already have with the characters,” she says. “The power of visual storytelling is undeniable, and it can elicit even stronger emotions and empathy from audiences by bringing a sense of immediacy and intensity to the story. I truly felt so much things when looking at the adaptation.”

Blake Lively and Brandon Sklenar in “It Ends With Us.”

Jojo Wilden

Baldoni, 40, has been working on the project for nearly five years and is currently putting the finishing touches on it ahead of the August debut. He tells PEOPLE that the film “truly comes from the heart and the depths of my soul.”

In handling his complicated role as Ryle, Baldoni says he learned more about himself in the process. “I had to dig up a lot of things and discovered parts of myself that I didn’t know existed,” he says.

Justin Baldoni on the set of 'It Ends With Us'.

Jojo Wilden

“In a way, playing Ryle really healed me a lot as Justin. There were parts of me as Justin that I thought maybe I had worked on and healed, but I realized that this was not the case,” said Baldoni, who previously starred in Jane the Virgin and directed the 2019 film Five Feet Apart.

He adds: “By getting to know this character, his depth, his love, his joy and his darkness, I was able to work on these parts of myself.”

Blake Lively in “It Ends With Us.”

Nicole Rivelli

As for Lively as Lily, Baldoni describes her as “strong, funny and intelligent, everything you want in a female heroine.” He adds of the actress: “There is no part of this production that she has not touched and had influence on. And everything that she has put emphasis on hand and mind, she improved it.”

Jenny Slate and Blake Lively in “It Ends With Us.”

Jojo Wilden

The cast of It Ends with Us, written for the screen by Christy Hall, also includes Jenny Slate as Allysa, Ryle's sister, Hasan Minhaj as Marshall, Allysa's husband, and Amy Morton as the role of Jenny, Lily's mother.

Colleen Hoover and Justin Baldoni on the set of 'It Ends With Us'.

Jojo Wilden

Author Hoover says Baldoni and the entire cast and crew “retained the essence of this book in a delicate and beautiful way.”

“Readers are the reason this book was adapted, and I appreciate how much Justin wants to make sure those readers get the movie they deserve,” Hoover said. “I’m confident they will be happy with what has been created.”

It Ends With Us hits theaters August 9.

