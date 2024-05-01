The United States is building a pier off the coast of Gaza to deliver humanitarian aid. Here's how it would work





WASHINGTON (AP) The United States and its allies are working to build a complex system that will deliver tons of humanitarian aid to Gaza by sea. Nearly two months after President Joe Biden issued the order, U.S. Army and Navy troops are assembling a large floating platform several miles off the Gaza coast that will serve as a launching pad for deliveries .

But any possible aid distribution, which could begin as early as early May, will rely on a complex logistics and security plan, with many moving parts and details that are not yet finalized.

The aid is desperately needed, with the UN saying Gaza's population is on the brink of famine. But security concerns remain widespread. And some humanitarian groups say that with so many additional needs, the focus should instead be on pressuring Israel to remove obstacles to delivering aid via land routes.

Setting up the system is expected to cost at least $320 million, the Pentagon announced Monday. Here's how it will work:

IT ALL STARTS IN CYPRUS

Humanitarian aid destined for Gaza via the sea route will be transported by air or sea to Cyprus, an island located in the eastern Mediterranean Sea.

Cypriot Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos said the aid would be subject to security checks at the port of Larnaca. Using this single point of departure will address Israel's security concerns that all goods be inspected to ensure nothing is loaded onto ships that Hamas could use against Israeli troops.

The screening will be strict and comprehensive, including the use of mobile X-ray devices, according to a Cypriot government official who spoke on condition of anonymity to publicly disclose details of the security operation. The process will involve Cypriot customs, Israeli teams, the United States and the United Nations Office for Project Services.

A U.S. military official said the United States has established a coordination cell in Cyprus to work with the local government, the U.S. Agency for International Development and other agencies and partners. The group will focus on coordinating the collection and inspection of aid, said the official, who also spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss details of the operation.

THEN TO THE FLOATING PLATFORM

Once the pallets of aid are inspected, they will be loaded onto ships, primarily commercial vessels, and transported about 200 miles to the large floating pier being built by the US military off the coast of Gaza .

There, the pallets will be transferred to trucks which in turn will be loaded onto two types of the Army's smaller logistics support craft, or LSV, and landing craft utility craft, LCU. The U.S. military official said the LSVs can hold 15 trucks each and the LCUs can hold about five.

Army boats will then transport the trucks from the dock to a floating causeway, which will be several kilometers away and will be anchored into the beach by the Israeli Defense Forces.

Since Biden has made it clear that no U.S. forces will set foot in Gaza, the troops responsible for building, operating and crewing the boats will be housed and fed on other ships offshore near the great floating pier.

The British Royal Navy support ship RFA Cardigan Bay will house hundreds of American sailors and soldiers working to establish the pier. Another contracted vessel will also be used for accommodation, but officials have not identified it.

SMALL BOATS AT THE CAUSEWAY

Small Army boats will navigate the 550-meter (1,800-foot) two-lane roadway.

The U.S. military official said a U.S. Army engineer unit had partnered with an Israeli engineer unit in recent weeks to practice installing the causeway, practicing on an Israeli beach just off the coast. The UK Hydrographic Service also worked with the US and Israeli military to analyze the coastline and prepare for the final installation.

U.S. ships will push the floating causeway into place, pushing it to shore, where Israeli Defense Forces will be ready to secure it.

Trucks loaded with pallets of aid will leave the Army boats on the causeway and descend to a secure area on land where they will drop off the aid and immediately turn around and return to the boats. Trucks will repeat this loop over and over again and will be confined to this limited route to maintain safety.

They will be driven by personnel from another country, but U.S. officials declined to specify which one.

DISTRIBUTION TO AID AGENCIES AND CIVILIANS

Aid groups will collect the supplies for distribution on land, at an Israeli-built port facility just southwest of Gaza City. Officials say they initially expect about 90 aid trucks per day and that figure will quickly increase to about 150 per day.

The UN is working with USAID to set up the logistics hub on the beach.

There will be three areas at the port: one controlled by the Israelis where the aid from the dock will be dropped off, another where the aid will be transferred and a third where Palestinian drivers hired by the UN will wait to pick up the aid before leaving. take to distribution points.

Humanitarian agencies say, however, that this maritime corridor is not enough to meet Gaza's needs and should be only part of a broader Israeli effort to improve sustainable, land-based supplies of aid. in order to avoid starvation.

The groups, the UN, the United States and other governments have pointed to Israel's aid restrictions and failure to protect aid workers as reasons for reducing land shipments of food, although they credit Israel with some recent improvements.

The US envoy to Gaza, David Satterfield, said last week that only about 200 trucks a day were arriving in Gaza, far short of the 500 needed by international aid organizations.

SAFETY ON LAND AND OFF LAND

One of the main concerns is security, both from the activists and the Israeli military, which has been criticized for the killing of aid workers.

Sonali Korde, a USAID official, said key agreements for security and management of aid deliveries are still being negotiated. These include how Israeli forces will operate in Gaza to ensure aid workers are not harmed.

Aid groups were shaken by the Israeli airstrike that killed seven World Central Kitchen aid workers on April 1 as they traveled in clearly marked vehicles on an Israeli-authorized delivery mission.

And there has already been a mortar attack on the site by militants, reflecting continued threats from Hamas, which has said it will reject the presence of any non-Palestinians in Gaza.

U.S. and Israeli officials declined to provide security details. But the U.S. military official said the system would be much more robust once deliveries begin than it is now. And there will be daily force protection needs assessments.

The Israeli military will provide security on shore and the U.S. military will provide its own security for Army and Navy forces offshore.

___

Associated Press journalists Menelaos Hadjicostis in Nicosia, Cyprus, and Ellen Knickmeyer in Washington contributed.

