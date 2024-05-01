Getir, a fast grocery delivery service, is leaving the United States and Europe





Getir, the fast grocery delivery company that boomed during Covid lockdowns, announced it was ending its operations in the United States and Europe, a major retreat from another consumer darling. pandemic.

The company, which aimed to deliver groceries and other small amenities in as little as 10 minutes, announced that it would refocus on its headquarters in Turkey. At its peak, privately held Getir was valued at nearly $12 billion after rapidly expanding, buying up competitors and operating in nine countries.

The company announced its decision in a brief statement Monday, adding that FreshDirect, its U.S. subsidiary, would continue operations.

Getir generates only 7 percent of its revenue from the markets it exits, the statement said. This decision will allow Getir to concentrate its financial resources on Turkey.

Getir was all about speed. Dressed in purple and yellow outfits, Getirs employees traveled by bicycle to cities in Britain, Germany, the Netherlands and the United States, including New York and Chicago. The company's expansion has been rapid: until 2021, Getir operated only in Türkiye. In one year, it was in six European countries. Its valuation rose to $11.8 billion in 2022, from less than $3 billion a year earlier.

It caught up with competitors, such as the Spanish company Blok in mid-2021, just five months after Blok was founded. It also bought better-known brands such as Britain's Weezy and Germany's Gorillas. In 2021, Nazim Salur, one of Getir's founders, said the company's expansion was a race against time before competitors caught up.

Prior to its European expansion, Getir had built a stable business in Turkey for over five years with operations in all major cities. The company's international rise was fueled by a series of factors that proved temporary.

Despite the food delivery industry's inability to find sustainable profitability, money from venture capitalists has flowed in amid low interest rates. Pandemic-related lockdowns have conditioned consumers to use delivery services more while stuck at home. And Getir used deep discounts to attract customers.

But all this started to relax after the confinements. Central bankers have aggressively raised interest rates from mid-2022 to suppress high inflation. Consumers suddenly had less disposable income due to the higher cost of living. And the return to socializing and the simple freedom of going to a convenience store meant that fewer people were willing to pay more to have a few groceries delivered to their door.

Other companies that thrived during the pandemic, like Peloton and Zoom, also faced a reversal of fortune after lockdowns ended.

Last July, Getir closed its activities in Italy, Spain, Portugal and France. In September, the company's valuation was reduced to just $2.5 billion, the Financial Times reported. Getir was then raising money during a broader recession for venture capital-backed technology companies, a decline in which thousands of private companies closed their doors as investors stopped funding as many companies on the simple basis of promises of success.

The completion of Getirs' withdrawal in Türkiye is expected to result in the loss of thousands of jobs. Unlike other delivery companies, Getir hired its delivery drivers and warehouse staff as employees, providing them with paid vacation and pensions. As of August, the company had around 23,000 employees, but some layoffs have already taken place after the company began moving out of European cities late last year.

