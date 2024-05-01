Why hasn't the US called for an investigation into the mass graves in Gaza? | Arwa Mahdawi





Did you know that the Palestinians are the first people in the world to carry out ethnic cleansing and massacres? I know this sounds weird, but as American and Israeli politicians keep reminding us, we are talking about savages here. Normal rules do not apply, you must follow Palestinian rules.

Palestinian rules dictate that you do the following: Ignore any international agency if that agency says anything vaguely critical of Israel. Definitely don't listen to international aid agencies like Oxfam when they claim that the Israeli government is deliberately blocking and/or undermining the international humanitarian response in the Gaza Strip. No, the fact that babies are dying of malnutrition in Gaza is entirely their fault. The fact that Gaza's children are starving at the fastest rate the world has ever seen has nothing to do with Israel, it's the fault of the damn Palestinians.

The fact that there are an unprecedented number of child amputees in Gaza is the fault of the Palestinians. Let us be very clear: if every Palestinian had fled the land in which they were born in 1948, when Israel was created, if they had simply completely renounced their Palestinian identity, none of the horrors currently taking place in Gaza and in West Bank would not event. You can't argue with that logic, can you?

You know, what is also the fault of the Palestinians? These mass graves recently discovered in the ruins of hospitals in Gaza. The victims are believed to include elderly people, women and the injured, while others were found tied up, with their hands tied and undressed, Ravina Shamdasani, spokesperson for the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, said last week. human rights.

It should not be controversial to say that when you discover evidence suggesting gross violations of international law, there should be an immediate independent investigation. And yet Palestinian rules came into force again: Israel said it had done nothing wrong, arguing that it was just fake news and claiming that Palestinians had dug their own graves. The Biden administration, meanwhile, has said it trusts Israel to mind its own business.

While U.S. officials have called on Israel to fully and transparently investigate reports of mass graves, they have refused to call for an independent investigation. Why, one wonders, this reluctance to investigate? If this truly is fake news, then Israel and the United States should welcome a proper investigation. Nothing is better than covering up war crimes than insisting that there should be absolutely no independent investigation.

I was supposed to write this column a few days ago, but every time I sat at my desk and tried to write about the horrors of Gaza, I felt physically ill and had to stop. How can anyone accept that our taxes fund this, I keep asking myself? How can we accept that innocent children suffer unimaginable horrors and that Americans help pay for it? How can we accept the fact that Gaza has become practically uninhabitable? How can a journalist accept the fact that almost 75% of journalists killed in 2023 died in the Israeli war against Gaza?

The answer to these questions is and always has been: Palestinians simply don't matter. They certainly didn't appear to be among the attendees at Saturday's lavish White House Correspondents' Dinner. The annual event has long been criticized for making the press appear too friendly with the politicians it is supposed to hold to account and Saturday's event certainly seems to reinforce that idea. In the midst of what many see as a US-funded genocide in Gaza, one in which Joe Biden has repeatedly expressed no empathy for the Palestinians, comedian Colin Jost stood up and told the room what an honest guy the president was.

[My grandfather] I voted for you, Jost told Biden. And the reason he voted for you is because you're an honest man. My grandfather voted for decency, and decency is why we were all here tonight. It is with decency that we were able to be here this evening. Decency is how we're able to make jokes about each other, and one of us won't go to jail for going to the Newsmax after-party.

A child is killed on average every 10 minutes in Gaza. By the time Jost had finished his speech, finished waxing lyrical about decency, a few more children were dead, killed by the Biden administration's bombs. By the time they finished their little after-party, a dozen kids would be dead. People like Jost want us to believe that this is what decency looks like. And he's not the only one: American elites are obsessed with toxic notions of decency and civility. This all tends to be code for: shut up and accept the status quo. We must reject this idea. There is nothing more indecent than remaining silent in the face of injustice.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2024/apr/30/us-investigation-gaza-mass-graves The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

