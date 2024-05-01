Home Office measures to drastically cut immigration





The strong action taken by the Home Secretary to transform the UK's immigration system and reduce unsustainable and unfair levels of immigration has been shown in new data published today.

The number of dependents accompanying students to the UK has fallen sharply by almost 80%, with the number of student visa applications falling by more than 26,000 from January to March 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.

Due to government measures to strengthen student visas that took effect in January, most international students starting courses this year are unable to bring their families. Students will also no longer be able to switch visas before completing their course, preventing people using this route as a backdoor to work in the UK, while also cracking down on institutions that tarnish the UK's reputation by selling immigration rather than education. .

Through published data, the Government recognizes the importance of attracting the best and brightest talent while delivering on our commitment to reduce legal migration to sustainable levels.

Home Secretary James Cleverly said:

The ever-soaring numbers were undermining the British public's trust in the immigration system, putting a strain on public services and suppressing wages.

When I promised the largest cuts in legal immigration ever, I knew we had to work to actually demonstrate the impact of our actions as quickly as possible.

This data shows a significant reduction in numbers from the first measures we will implement and highlights why the necessary steps have been taken to reduce the unsustainable number of carer dependents.

This does not mean the end of our plans to reduce migration, there is still more to come. Over the coming months, we will continue to demonstrate the pace of progress while delivering the controls the public has come to expect.

Dependent applications for health and care visas continued to significantly outnumber main applicants in the first quarter of 2024, according to published figures.

The Government has consistently made clear that the number of dependent visas is disproportionate and unsustainable, which is why decisive action has been taken to restrict carers from bringing dependents. The measure has been in place since March 11, meaning its impact will be fully visible in future statistics. Doctors, nurses and other allied health professionals can still bring dependents.

At the same time, health care providers sponsoring immigrants in the UK must now register with the industry regulator, the Care Quality Commission (CQC), to crack down on worker exploitation and abuse within the sector.

There is clear evidence that care workers have been given false visas, recruited into non-existent jobs or paid far below the minimum wage required for the job, exploiting them and undermining British workers.

Immigration is not a long-term answer to social care needs and the Department of Health and Social Care is leading a program of work to grow and support the domestic social care workforce. This includes better training, clearer career paths and improved employment prospects through new recognized qualifications.

The new data also includes the final data before the regular salary threshold for people arriving on skilled worker visas was increased from 26,200 to 38,700, so the impact of this legislation will also be revealed in future statistical releases.

Taken together, the Home Secretary's package to reduce legal immigration means that around 300,000 people who arrived in the UK last year will no longer be able to do so. Also includes:

Commissioning the Immigration Advisory Committee (MAC) to undertake a rapid review of postgraduate pathways for international students to prevent abuse, protect the integrity and quality of UK higher education and ensure it is in the UK's best interests.

By replacing the Shortage Occupations List with a new Immigration Pay List, employers will no longer be able to pay immigrants less than British workers in shortage occupations.

Raise the minimum income requirement for family visas to reach the current level of skilled worker visas, which is 38,700 by early 2025.

This comprehensive set of measures comes as the government cracks down on rising legal and illegal immigration and reforms the immigration system. The plan is being rolled out with smaller boats, down by about a third last year, and continues to work to address this global challenge, including working with international partners and cracking down on criminal gangs through enhanced enforcement.

Now that the Rwanda Security Act has been passed and the treaty with Rwanda has been ratified, the government is entering the final stages of implementing this groundbreaking policy and the first flights are scheduled to take off for Rwanda in 9 to 11 weeks.

