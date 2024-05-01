April 30, 2024 – American university protests





This screenshot shows a campus police officer removing the hijab from the head of a protester at Arizona State University in Phoenix, Arizona. AZ Mass Release

Video taken over the weekend at Arizona State University shows a campus police officer removing a hijab from a female protester's head during her arrest.

The blurry video, obtained by Mass Liberation AZ and provided to CNN by attorney Zayed Al-Sayyed, who represents the women, shows several ASU Police Department officers surrounding a woman whose hands are held behind her back while that one of the agents takes off his hijab.

People nearby can be heard shouting: You are violating her privacy and giving her back.

The officers then pull the hood of the woman's sweatshirt over her head and a passerby shouts, “So she can wear a hood but not her hijab?” At one point, one of the police officers blocks the woman from seeing those filming the video, while one person shouts: “Let her go!”

A lawyer representing her and three other women, who said it also happened to them, is demanding accountability.

Al-Sayyed, who said the arrests took place early Saturday, did not identify the women but said three of them are college students and all four are residents of the Phoenix area. They face criminal charges of trespassing.

After being taken into custody, Al-Sayyed said, the women explained the importance of the hijab and begged to keep their hijabs on, but he said they were told their hijabs had to be removed for security reasons.

They never expected that an officer sworn to protect and serve would violate their most fundamental right protected by the United States Constitution, the right to practice one's religion. So they are injured, Al-Sayyed said.

After being arrested and taken to prison, the women were not reunited with their hijabs, Al-Sayyed said.

About 15 hours later, when he was finally able to see his customers, Al-Sayyed said he was able to bring them new hijabs.

The Arizona chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-AZ) condemned university police for the recorded incident and others like it and called for a full investigation.

This act represents a blatant attack on the religious freedoms of peaceful demonstrators. This is deeply distressing for the women involved, and ASU Police must thoroughly investigate this matter, Azza Abuseif, executive director of CAIR-AZ, said in an email to CNN.

In a statement to CNN, the university said: “This matter is under review. CNN has reached out to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/business/live-news/university-protests-palestine-04-30-24/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos