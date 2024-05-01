Here's Your Chance to Own a Decommissioned US Government Supercomputer





Enlarge / A photo of the Cheyenne supercomputer, now up for auction.

On Tuesday, the United States General Services Administration launched an auction for the decommissioned Cheyenne supercomputer, located in Cheyenne, Wyoming. The 5.34 petaflop supercomputer was the 20th most powerful in the world at the time of its installation in 2016. Bidding started at $2,500, but is currently priced at $27,643 with the reserve not yet reached.

The supercomputer, which officially operated between January 12, 2017 and December 31, 2023 at the NCAR-Wyoming Supercomputing Center, was a powerful (and once considered energy efficient) system that significantly advanced scientific research on the atmosphere and the earth system.

“Over its lifetime, Cheyenne has provided more than 7 billion core hours, served more than 4,400 users, and supported nearly 1,300 NSF awards,” the University Corporation for Atmospheric Research (UCAR) writes on its page official information on Cheyenne. “He has played a key role in education, supporting more than 80 academic courses and training events. Nearly 1,000 projects have been awarded to early-career graduate and postdoctoral students. Perhaps most telling is that research conducted by Cheyenne has generated more than 4,500 peer-reviewed publications, theses and dissertations, and other works.

UCAR says Cheynne was initially scheduled to be replaced after five years, but the COVID-19 pandemic severely disrupted supply chains and the company accrued an additional two years into its service period. The auction page states that Cheyenne has recently experienced maintenance limitations due to faulty quick disconnects in its cooling system. As a result, approximately 1% of compute nodes failed, primarily due to ECC errors in DIMMs. Given the expense and downtime associated with repairs, the decision was made to auction the components.

With a peak performance of 5,340 teraflops (4,788 teraflops Linpack), this SGI ICE energy than its predecessor, Yellowstone. The system featured 4,032 dual-socket nodes, each equipped with two 18-core Intel Xeon E5-2697v4 processors at 2.3 GHz, for a total of 145,152 CPU cores. It also included 313 terabytes of memory and 40 petabytes of storage. The entire operating system consumed approximately 1.7 megawatts of energy.

Just for comparison, the highest rated supercomputer in the world today, Frontier, located at Oak Ridge National Laboratories in Tennessee, has a maximum theoretical performance of 1,679.82 petaflops, includes 8,699,904 cores processor and uses 22.7 megawatts of power.

The GSA notes that potential buyers in Cheyenne should be aware that professional movers with the proper equipment will be needed to handle heavy racks and components. The auction includes seven E-Cell pairs (14 total), each with a Cooling Distribution Unit (CDU). Each E-Cell weighs approximately 1,500 pounds. Additionally, the auction includes two air-cooled Cheyenne management racks, each weighing 2,500 pounds, containing servers, switches and power supplies.

As of this writing, 12 potential buyers have so far bid on this computing monster. The auction ends on May 5th at 6:11 p.m. Central Time if you would like to bid. But don't get too excited by photos of the extensive cabling: As the auction site notes, “fiber optic and CAT5/6 cabling are excluded from the resale package.”

