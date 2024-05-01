US Rowing rescinds Ted Nash honors after abuse investigation





A 16-month investigation released Tuesday determined that accusations of child sexual abuse against Ted Nash, a two-time Olympic medalist and nine-time Olympic coach of the United States who had legendary status in his sport for decades, were credible and that his The main accuser had no reason to lie about the abuse.

The 154-page report by law firm Shearman & Sterling, commissioned by US Rowing, the sport's governing body in the United States, to examine complaints against Mr Nash, reveals that Jennifer Fox, now 64 years old and a filmmaker living in Manhattan, was credible when she said that Mr. Nash had sexually assaulted her more than 50 years ago. Ms Fox claimed he groomed her for sex and sexually assaulted her repeatedly when she was 13 and had been her running coach for 40 years.

The abuse, which lasted several months and included forcing her to have sex with him on several occasions, ended in 1973, said Ms. Fox, whose 2018 film, The Tale, depicted her memories of the abuse but did not name Mr. Nash. He died at age 88 in 2021.

Jan Nash, his widow, did not immediately respond to voicemails and text messages seeking comment. Last year, she told The New York Times that she was shocked and saddened by the accusations and said it was simply not right for Ms. Fox to nominate Mr. Nash now that he cannot stand. defend.

The report specifically stated that the law firm was not responsible for finding evidence that met legal standards for proving abuse. But after the firm interviewed about 47 witnesses who interacted with Mr. Nash or Ms. Fox, it said its investigation corroborated many of its allegations against him. Additionally, the investigation found no evidence expressly refuting her accusations or any reason for her to lie about the abuse, the report said.

I'm thrilled because that's what I was hoping for, Ms. Fox said Tuesday in a telephone interview. This whole process was really very difficult and the result is like removing a festering tumor from your body for life.

She said the report gave her a sense of closure and would send a strong message to people who commit sex crimes against children.

Even though we won't have you in life, we will have you in death, she said, referring to Mr. Nash's death. Your inheritance may be ruined.

Ms Fox's claims have rocked the sport and, according to the report released on Tuesday, led a former elite rower to come to the law firm to describe a sexual advance by Mr Nash when he was coaching her there. is almost two decades old. The report refers to this rower as Anna, explaining that she did not wish to be fully identified due to her very credible fear of harassment in the rowing community for participating in the investigation.

Anna was over 18 and Mr. Nash was more than 35 years her senior, according to the report, when he went to her apartment after a morning of training under the pretense of bringing her some decorations. He grabbed her by the neck and attempted to kiss her, according to the report.

Anna found his actions and their audacity totally shocking, according to the report, because Mr. Nash was like a grandfather to her. She told investigators she assumed he had previously made sexual advances toward other athletes because he seemed to be doing what he always did.

It was the feeling that haunted me for decades, she said in the report.

I immediately wondered how such an encounter might have gone for other female athletes over the years, she told investigators, adding that other women in her youth probably acquiesced because they wanted pursuing their athletic goals in the same way I did, and/or found themselves on the subordinate end of the power dynamic.

On Tuesday, following the law firm's findings, U.S. Rowing rescinded honors it had bestowed on Mr. Nash, including 2005 Man of the Year and its highest honor, the Medal of Honor. , which was awarded to him in 2013 for remarkable services and extraordinary activities. feats in sport.

A statement on the US Rowings website says: While we understand that this outcome may be difficult for some members of our community, our commitment to a safe, abuse-free environment for the rowing community is unshakeable.

The future of Mr. Nash's Olympic medals, a gold in 1960 and a bronze in 1964, remains uncertain. The International Olympic Committee, based in Switzerland, did not respond to an email seeking clarification.

