Gaza protests: UN rights chief denounces disproportionate police action on US campuses





In recent days, protests in tent encampments on school grounds, sparked by students at New York's prestigious Columbia University, demand that authorities disengage from Israel over its occupation and of its military attack on Gaza, spread throughout the country.

University officials from the West Coast to the East Coast have taken different approaches, ranging from Columbia's initial response allowing police to forcibly clear protests, to continuing negotiations and allowing encampments to remain.

Protests in Colombia intensify

Columbia protesters ignored the university's ultimatum to leave or face suspension on Monday. Early Tuesday morning, students took over historic Hamilton Hall on campus, barricading themselves inside.

The building was one of those occupied during student protests for civil rights and the Vietnam War in 1968.

The university's president announced earlier Monday that dialogue with protesters had failed and that the institution would not give in to Israel's demands for divestment.

Universities should 'properly manage' response to protests: Guterres

Speaking to reporters in New York about the crisis in Gaza, UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres was asked about the US protests.

First of all, I think it is essential in all circumstances to guarantee freedom of expression and freedom of peaceful demonstration, but at the same time it is obvious that hate speech is unacceptable, he said. declared.

It should be left to the university authorities themselves to properly handle the situation and decide on the appropriate response to the protests, he added.

The right to demonstrate is fundamental

In his statement on Tuesday, UN rights chief Volker Trk said freedom of expression and the right to peaceful assembly were fundamental to society, particularly when there are deep disagreements over issues. major, as is the case with regard to the conflict in the occupied Palestinian territory and Israel.

He noted that in recent weeks, thousands of university students in the United States have demonstrated against the war and that many protests have passed without incident.

But there were also hundreds of arrests following interventions by security forces on certain campuses. Many were later released while others still face charges or academic sanctions.

Actions taken by authorities and law enforcement officials to restrict such expression must be carefully considered to ensure that they do not go beyond what is clearly necessary to protect the rights and freedoms of others or for another legitimate objective, such as maintaining public health or order, Mr. Trk said.

Incitement to violence must be firmly rejected

I fear that certain measures taken by law enforcement at a series of universities seem to have disproportionate impacts, he stressed.

The human rights chief stressed that any behavior or speech that is clearly anti-Semitic is completely unacceptable and deeply troubling. Anti-Arab and anti-Palestinian behavior and speech are also reprehensible, he said.

Incitement to violence or hatred based on identity or viewpoints, whether real or perceived, must be firmly rejected, he continued. We have already seen that such dangerous speech can quickly lead to real violence.

He said any violent behavior should be dealt with on a case-by-case basis rather than through sweeping measures blaming all members of a protest for the unacceptable views of a few.

A message of thanks to students around the world protesting events in Gaza is displayed on a tent south of the enclave.

Human rights law

Here as elsewhere, responses from universities and law enforcement must be guided by human rights law, enabling dynamic debate and protecting safe spaces for all.

The High Commissioner stressed that any restrictions on fundamental freedoms of expression must be guided by legality, necessity and proportionality and applied without discrimination.

American universities have a strong historical tradition of student activism, vigorous debate and freedom of expression and peaceful assembly, Trk said.

It must be clear that the legitimate exercise of freedom of expression cannot be confused with incitement to violence and hatred.

Protesters demonstrate outside the Columbia University campus in New York.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.un.org/en/story/2024/04/1149181

