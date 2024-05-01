Britain begins detaining asylum seekers facing deportation to Rwanda | migration news





The government expects to deport 5,700 migrants and asylum seekers to Rwanda this year, but human rights groups are prepared to face new legal challenges.

British authorities have begun detaining asylum seekers as part of a new plan to deport them to Rwanda, with the first flights expected to take off as early as July, the government said.

Home Secretary James Cleverly said on Wednesday a dedicated enforcement team was working to quickly detain people who had no right to be here.

Confirmation of the arrests comes a week after lawmakers passed a controversial bill declaring Rwanda a safe third country. This circumvents an earlier British Supreme Court ruling that declared the plans illegal on human rights grounds.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak, who has pledged to stop migrants and asylum seekers arriving in small boats from mainland Europe, declared last week that the government would immediately start detaining people before deportation flights begin within 10 to 12 weeks.

Calling it another important milestone in the Rwandan plan, the UK Home Office released photos and videos of immigration enforcement officers detaining several people in handcuffs at several residences.

This government has lost its last shred of humanity, the charity Freedom from Torture posted on social media on Wednesday.

A senior minister said on Tuesday that the government expected to deport 5,700 people this year after Rwanda confirmed it had agreed in principle to accept that number.

But authorities have lost contact with thousands of people who could be deported, and only 2,143 of them are in detention. More than 3,500 people are currently missing.

Ministers insisted enforcement teams would find them. Commercial charter flights have already been booked and the airport has been placed on standby.

Challenges ahead

More than 7,500 people have arrived in the country in small boats from France so far this year, and the government said the policy would stop people making the dangerous journey across the English Channel.

With the Supreme Court ruling in November of last year in mind, human rights groups and labor unions opposing this policy are expected to launch new legal action to block the plane from taking off.

People are very scared, said Natasha Tsangarides, deputy director of Freedom from Torture. The fear of being detained and sent to Rwanda will cause some to go underground and cut off their support systems, he said.

Rwanda, a country of 13 million people in Africa's Great Lakes region, claims to be one of the most stable countries on the continent and has been praised for its modern infrastructure. But human rights groups accuse veteran President Paul Kagame of ruling in an atmosphere of fear. , suppressing dissent and freedom of expression.

