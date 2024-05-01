US to reclassify marijuana as less dangerous drug in historic change | Drug News





Shares of cannabis companies soared as much as 80 percent following the decision to classify the drug as a Schedule Three substance.

The United States has decided to reclassify marijuana as a less dangerous drug, a historic change that has sent shares of cannabis companies soaring.

The U.S. Department of Justice's recommendation Tuesday that cannabis be classified as a Schedule 3 drug, along with ketamine and Tylenol with codeine, does not outright legalize the use recreational, but paves the way for lighter penalties as well as greater private investment and tax benefits for the industry. .

Cannabis companies currently cannot deduct their normal business expenses at tax time due to the drugs' classification as Schedule 1, on par with heroin and LSD.

Shares of Canada's Canopy Growth Corporation and Cronos Group jumped 80.02 percent and 15.71 percent, respectively, while U.S.-based Cronos Group jumped nearly 40 percent. .

The proposed change, which follows a review initiated by US President Joe Biden, will be subject to approval by the White House Office of Management and Budget, a public comment period and review by a judge administrative before coming into force.

The move helps narrow the growing gap between federal law and the legal frameworks of some 40 states where the drug is legal in one form or another.

Biden launched a review of federal marijuana law in October 2022 and announced pardons for thousands of Americans convicted of possession.

Too many lives have been disrupted because of our failed approach to marijuana. It's time to right these wrongs, Biden said in December.

Although the cannabis industry is estimated to be worth tens of billions of dollars in the United States, the drug is considered a controlled substance under federal law, hampering interstate commerce, blocking businesses' access to banking and limiting funding for medical research.

Prohibition of the drug, which was first banned nationally in 1937, has also been blamed for exacerbating racial inequities in the justice system.

Black people are 3.6 times more likely than white people to be arrested for marijuana possession, despite using the drug at similar rates, according to the American Civil Liberties Union.

In a Pew Research Center survey last month, 88% of Americans said marijuana should be legal for medical or recreational use.

Colorado and Washington became the first states to legalize recreational cannabis in 2012.

